Law firm gives back to celebrate Black History Month

Mills & Reeve’s (@MillsandReeve) Reach into Schools project has donated cross cultural books to a Birmingham primary school.

The firm’s Reach (race, ethnicity and cultural heritage) network has made the generous donation of 33 cross cultural books to Harper Bell Primary School as part of their celebrations for Black History Month. The network’s Reach into Schools initiative has seen the network donating 198 cross cultural books in total across primary schools local to their six offices across the UK. Their ambition is to improve cultural awareness and inclusivity for children of all ethnicities, and ensure Black and racially minoritised children have fair access to resources to make their high aspirations a reality.

The firm’s Reach (race, ethnicity and cultural heritage) network provides the opportunity for Black and racially minoritised staff, and allies, to share work related issues of common interest and concern in a safe environment. It represents network members at relevant internal consultations and helps disseminate inclusive best practice in relation to Black and racially minoritised across the firm.

The money to purchase the books was raised through a raffle held across the firm with a chance to win hampers made up of products from small ethical businesses that align with the Reach network’s values.

Ruth Irish, special educational needs officer at Harper Bell said:

“It was great to receive such a special delivery of books from Shanice. The books look fantastic and the children can’t wait to get stuck into their reading!”

Dawn Brathwaite, consultant and co-chair of the Reach network said:

“It is a great honour to be able to support local schools and the children who will be our next generation at work. We want to promote environments where children who are Black and racially minoritised can see themselves in books in a positive way and where they can further understand their history.  We also want their friends who do not share their heritage to be inquisitive and learn about cultures and history through these books”.

