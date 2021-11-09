 
Training for School Led Tutoring opens today as part of National Tutoring Programme

Details
Expert training for tutors available to schools through School Led Tutoring as part of the National Tutoring Programme (@NTProgramme)

Expert tuition training is now available to schools through School-Led Tutoring as part of the National Tutoring programme (NTP). The training programme is available from Monday 8th November 2021 and is being delivered by Education Development Trust, one of two accredited training providers for tutors on the NTP.

The training programme is aimed at non-QTS staff employed by a school to deliver tutoring support to pupils. The training course is delivered online and candidates are required to complete the course within a month of registering. QTS staff are also encouraged to participate in a shorter two hour online training programme. Both courses will equip staff with the skills and knowledge they need to help improve pupils’ outcomes.  

School-Led Tutoring is one of three tutoring options available through the NTP, which aims to provide high-quality targeted support to pupils in years 1-11, delivered in small groups or in one-to-one sessions. School-Led Tutoring provides schools with the flexibility to use their own staff members or nominate a local tutoring provider of their choice to deliver tutoring sessions. 

Karen Guthrie, NTP Programme Director, said:

“We are pleased that Education Development Trust are joining the NTP as an accredited training partner for School Led Tutoring - and a welcome addition to existing training provided by accredited training partner Liverpool Hope University to Academic Mentors, resources and CPD available through the wider NTP. Evidence shows that high-quality tutoring has  boosted attainment by up to five months, making it absolutely vital for education recovery. 

“Schools are already telling us how much their pupils are benefitting from face-to-face tutoring and we are very keen that more schools come on board to utilise this opportunity, in addition to the other two tutoring options - Tuition Partners and Academic Mentors - to benefit pupils.” 

Yalinie Vigneswaran, Programme Director, Education Development Trust, said:

“Education Development Trust has been following the evolution of the National Tutoring Programme over the last 15 months and it is clear that this part of the Department for Education's recovery effort has the potential to have a significant impact on outcomes for young people.

We have designed an evidence-based, virtual, flexible training programme with prospective School-Led Tutors and their pupils at its heart. Tutors will receive recognition by the Chartered College of Teaching and gain access to further resources as they continue to navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their pupils’ outcomes. 

We believe in transforming lives through improving education, and we are excited to bring our decades of experience and expertise to further the impact and reach of the School Led Tuition within the National Tutoring Programme, ensuring that schools have another option to access the tutors their pupils need.” 

The National Tutoring Programme aims to reach over 500,000 children and young people this year with high-quality tuition to support pupils on the education road to recovery. 

