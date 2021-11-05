 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Grants of £25,000 available for teachers with innovative ideas to help disadvantaged children and young people

Details
Hits: 903

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Teachers are being urged to apply for a share of up to £150,000 to develop projects that help disadvantaged children and young people to succeed at school (@LtTeachersSHINE).

The funding is available from education charity SHINE, through its annual competition Let Teachers SHINE, which supports innovative teaching ideas.

Let Teachers SHINE offers grants of up to £25,000 over two years to teachers who have brilliant ideas to help disadvantaged children in the North of England to succeed in English, maths or science.

As well as cash, SHINE also offers practical support for winners, to help them develop their ideas.

The competition is open to qualified classroom-based teachers who would like to pilot a promising early-stage idea in their school.

Projects must be led by a qualified teacher currently practising in a school in the North of England or a qualified teacher currently practising outside of the North who is committed to expanding their project in the North of England.

Applicants need to show how their project will target disadvantaged children aged 0-18.

Successful projects will be innovative, with a focus on raising academic attainment, particularly in core subjects.

SHINE Interim CEO Dr Helen Rafferty said:

“If you’re a creative, passionate teacher who has an exciting new idea that will really make a difference, we’d love to hear about it.”

Applications are made via a simple online form, and shortlisted candidates will be invited to present their idea to a panel of judges.

The deadline for entries is 9am on 18 January 2022 and winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

To apply, or to find out more information about Let Teachers SHINE, visit letteachersshine.org.uk

A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell
Sector News
From a young age, Isabell Beasley knew that she wanted to work with ch
WMCA unveils Â£21m funding so 4,000 West Midlands residents can benefit from digital skills bootcamps
Sector News
The West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) has launched its n
Sector News
ASCL (@ASCL_UK) has called on Ofsted (@Ofstednews) to defer school and

You may also be interested in these articles:

A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell
Sector News
From a young age, Isabell Beasley knew that she wanted to work with ch
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College opens doors for adults during lifelong learning week
Sector News
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (@NWSLC_official)
WMCA unveils £21m funding so 4,000 West Midlands residents can benefit from digital skills bootcamps
Sector News
The West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) has launched its n
Sector News
ASCL (@ASCL_UK) has called on Ofsted (@Ofstednews) to defer school and
Travis Perkins Plc Partners with Eastleigh College to Provide Traineeships for Young Adults
Sector News
Travis Perkins plc (@TravisPerkinsCo), which is the largest supplier o
West College Scotland Scoops a Win for Digital Diversity at the Herald Digital Transformation Awards 2021
Sector News
West College Scotland (@WestCollScot) is delighted to announce that th
Eco-friendly BMet student designs showcased on Perry Barr Hoardings
Sector News
Recycling and single use plastics issues have been brought to life on
Climate awards scheme for pupils a welcome step to engage young people with the green transition
Sector News
Leading think tank responds to the government’s announcement of a ne
classroom.cloud from NetSupport Releases New Classroom Management and Safety Features, Giving Teachers More Control in the Cloud
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupportInc), which develops network and cloud-based te
Farnham College welcomes Italian students for a very British experience
Sector News
Life at Farnham College has taken a distinctly continental flavour sin
Student-led group helps Falmouth's Games Academy secure its third win at the Tranzfuser Enterprise Pathway Competition
Sector News
Indie game maker Meteorite Media’s UK Games Fund win a ‘triple cro
College launches eagerly anticipated skills centre
Sector News
@cityplym Launch of new maritime skills centreIt has been four years i

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 2 days ago

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 2 days ago

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page