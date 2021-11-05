Government publish review into extending the school day

Commenting as the government publish their review into extending the school day, James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders' union NAHT, said:
“There is very little evidence to support a blanket extension of the school day. In fact recent research has shown that the variation in outcomes between schools that have the same length of day are as great as those with different lengths of day.
"Unsurprisingly, it is the quality of education that counts, not the quantity.
"Furthermore, a simplistic approach of just counting hours misses all sorts of subtle differences, such as different lengths of lunchtimes.
"Given that the Secretary of state has been clear that he will be guided by the evidence, it is important we now move on from this unhelpful debate and focus on the things that really do make a difference.”
A review looking at the time spent in school and 16 to 19 settings in England and the impact this could have on helping children and young people to catch up.
Documents
Review of time in school and 16 to 19 settings
PDF, 167KB, 5 pages
Details
In 2021, as part of our response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we reviewed the time spent in school and 16 to 19 settings.
The review considered:
- the scale and nature of lost learning
- the current use of time in schools and 16 to 19 settings in England
- international comparisons
- impact and deliverability
The review identified disparities in teaching hours delivered by 16 to 19 settings in England compared to other countries. It also found that time can benefit pupils’ and students’ outcomes, but the extent of any benefit is dependent on how well the time is used.
The findings informed the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021, including investment in education recovery.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is quizzed about extending the school day
3rd Nov 2021: Commenting as Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi is questioned about extending the school day by the Education Select Committee this morning,
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:
“The gains that might be possible through extending the school day must be weighed against the costs of such a strategy, including the impact on pupils’ mental health, reduced family time and less time for extra-curricular activities. Children’s happiness and wellbeing should be prioritised as well as their education.”
The Education Committee @CommonsEd will question the new Secretary of State Nadhim Zahawi and Department for Education Permanent Secretary @SusanAclandHood in an accountability hearing on Wednesday 3rd November.
Members of the cross-party Committee are likely to ask about issues including whether the newly budgeted £4.9 billion will be enough to ensure that children’s education will recover from disruption caused by the pandemic.
This was after the Government’s former Education Recovery Commissioner Sir Kevan Collins recommended budgeting £15 billion.
The witnesses may also be asked about the Department’s reform of level 3 qualifications, and the rollout of COVID vaccinations for pupils.
The Committee has recently published two reports on Left behind white pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds and Home Education.
The Committee will take the opportunity to question the Secretary of State on its recommendations.
The meeting will be available to watch live and on demand on Parliament TV.
Witness Schedule
3 November, 10am
- Nadhim Zahawi MP, Secretary of State for Education
- Susan Acland-Hood, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Education
Committee Membership: Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP (Con, Harlow), Apsana Begum MP (Lab, Poplar and Limehouse), Miriam Cates MP (Con, Penistone and Stocksbridge), Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (Con, Bassetlaw), Tom Hunt MP (Con, Ipswich), Dr Caroline Johnson MP (Con, Sleaford and North Hykeham), Kim Johnson MP (Lab, Liverpool Riverside), Ian Mearns MP (Lab, Gateshead), Kate Osborne MP (Lab, Jarrow), Nicola Richards MP (Con, West Bromwich East), Christian Wakeford MP (Con, Bury South).