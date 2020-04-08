 
South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations

Details
Level 3 Performing Arts students from @S_ERC are taking part in a #Coronavirus Time Capsule project involving groups of young people from around the world.

Fiona Cullen, Lecturer in Performing Arts, said:

“The Coronavirus Time Capsule is a free project for groups of young people around the world organised by London based theatre group Company Three who give teenagers the space to tell their own stories.   At this time of year our students are usually gearing up for a huge end of year production which was due to be performed in Space, Bangor on 24 March, but due to the lockdown this was not possible. The publisher, who gives us performance rights and permission for this production, Nick Herne Books, got in touch to advise us about the Coronavirus Time Capsule project and our Level 3 Performing Arts students were all keen to get involved.

“This is a strange and confusing time for all of us and most especially for all our young people. It is still hard to believe that all the places that young people usually socialise have closed and we have all had to move online to continue our learning, for all our socialising and see friends and family.

“At SERC, we have made the transition to online learning and this project fitted perfectly with our course.   It gives the students another reason to be creative, to continue their studies and to focus on something that is beyond the confines of their home. It is another way of engaging them in their studies but also giving them the opportunity to create something that they can look back on in years to come with their children and grandchildren.   They will have captured themselves at a time when things changed dramatically.

“We are all very proud of what has been produced to date, it is very powerful. Different students will be taking part each week, it might be a monologue to camera or animation, or performances edited together.   This week you will see, in order of appearance, Georgia Brennan (North Belfast), Mackenzie Moreland (Newtownards), Taylor Dowling (Bangor) and Nuala Dawe-Black (Holywood) introducing the Coronavirus Time Capsule project and SERC’s participation. We will be posting our instalment each Wednesday on the SERC website."

