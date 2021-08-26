 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Get your English, Maths and ESOL qualifications at Barnsley College

Details
Hits: 467
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Places are still available on @BarnsleyCollege’s English, Maths and English for Speakers of other Languages (#ESOL) courses for anyone wanting to improve their reading, writing, numeracy and speaking skills and gain an English, Maths or ESOL qualification.

English and Maths are essential skills required by all employers, colleges and universities.

These courses help students gain invaluable skills and knowledge required in everyday life whilst increasing confidence in reading, writing and numeracy and improving their career prospects.

The ESOL course provides students with the essential language skills to help them communicate properly in English by improving their speaking, listening, reading and writing skills.

Developing their understanding of the English language, they will become a more fluent English speaker and build their skills and confidence.

Studying an English, Maths or ESOL course at Barnsley College can help students to get the skills and qualifications that employers are looking for, boost their CV, develop the skills to help them live work and study, help children with their homework and progress onto another course at College.

Courses are offered from entry level to GCSE and many are free, subject to eligibility. Students will have the opportunity to choose between a mixture of classroom based and online study, or study completely online with flexible classes that can be tailored to fit around home or work commitments.

Andra Ghencea, Head of Department for English, Maths and ESOL at Barnsley College, said:

“English, Maths and ESOL are essential skills which can lead to a better and fulfilled life for many students.

“On completion of our courses, students will get a recognised qualification which can help in their next step, whether that’s employment progression, continuing with further study or making everyday life a bit easier, helping to transform their lives and reach their full potential.”

 

What will be the five biggest growth areas in education in the coming decade?
Sector News
#ASUGSVSummit - @ASU+GSV 2021 Global Summit on the Future of Digital L
Portland Pathways up for Prestigious National Award
Sector News
As proud winners of the East Midlands Chamber Community Impact Award i
Institute of Hospitality welcomes Government's support for expansion of The Clink Kitchen Programme
Sector News
The Institute of Hospitality (@IoH_Online), the only international pro

You may also be interested in these articles:

What will be the five biggest growth areas in education in the coming decade?
Sector News
#ASUGSVSummit - @ASU+GSV 2021 Global Summit on the Future of Digital L
Portland Pathways up for Prestigious National Award
Sector News
As proud winners of the East Midlands Chamber Community Impact Award i
Institute of Hospitality welcomes Government's support for expansion of The Clink Kitchen Programme
Sector News
The Institute of Hospitality (@IoH_Online), the only international pro
Gower College Swansea and Cardiff University partner to upskill Wales’ engineering industry
Sector News
A Welsh Government backed partnership between Gower College Swansea (@
Leeds Trinity University graduates receive Psychology award for research excellence
Sector News
Two Leeds Trinity University graduates have received an award for acad
OU and BFI announce new partnership with programme of short film courses
Sector News
The British Film Institute (BFI) @BFI and The Open University (OU) @Op
College to host GB celebration event in aid of war veterans charity
Sector News
A CELEBRATION of Great Britain in aid of a national charity for war ve
TECH INCUBATOR CREDERSI CREATES “VIRTUAL REALITY” TRAINING SCHOOL
Sector News
DAM HEALTH TO SUPPORT GROUNDBREAKING #VR COURSE TO TRAIN SCIENTISTS OF
EdTech Creator Challenge Application Deadline Approaching
Sector News
Announcing the #EdTech Creator Challenge! @asugsvsummit ABOUT THE CHAL
Scottish Student Sport awards success for Fife College student Shannon
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege)student Shannon Harris has been recognised
Training provider launches mission to get 1,000 people into a new job, with new employability schemes
Sector News
Staffordshire-based @AcaciaTraining has made a bold commitment to supp
Leeds Trinity University launches collaborative diversity mentoring scheme
Sector News
@LeedsTrinity University is launching a new diversity mentoring scheme

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Education needs to change from preparation for the job market to a lifetime process where we never stop learning 21 hours 49 minutes ago

Is it so unusual for a French or History graduate to become a
school teacher, a joiner/bricklayer...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Education Revolution: A New Era of Learning in a Post-Pandemic World | ASU+GSV 2021

Education Revolution: A New Era of Learning in a...

Roger Hamilton (Genius Group) discusses Education Revolution: A New Era of Learning in a Post-Pandemic World at the 2021 ASU+GSV Summit.The COVID-19...

Ruth Shearman
Ruth Shearman has published a new article: What will be the five biggest growth areas in education in the coming decade? yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6001)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page