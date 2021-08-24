Genius Group Announces Upcoming Global Impact Investor Summit

Genius Group (@geniususocial) announces its next Global Impact Investor Summit to be held on the Thursday 26th and Friday 27th August 2021.
Hosted by Founder & CEO Roger James Hamilton, the Summit will welcome Investors and Entrepreneurs from North America, South America, Europe and Middle East - from startup to high growth companies.
Registration is open now for the virtual event which will be held on the edtech platform GeniusU.com, with a community of over 1.8 million students around the world.
The Summit’s Impact Investor global panel of speakers will be sharing how to build a fully functioning investment portfolio that has all the ingredients to future proof your digital investments. Each speaker is a proven expert in their field and has hands-on experience in managing million dollar+ investment portfolios. They include: Simon Zutshi (Property Investments) and Marcus de Maria (Crypto Currency Investment) – both in the UK, Mark Robinson (Global Stocks and Shares) and Nic Lim (Funding Strategy) – both in Australia, Chad Pope (Portfolio Strategy) in South Africa, Scott Picken (Property Strategy) in the United States and Patrick Grove (Funding Strategy) in Singapore.
Everyone from retail to professional investors and startups to high growth companies are invited to attend this exclusive opportunity to connect with 20,000 Entrepreneurs and 2,000 Impact Investors from all around the world. Attendees will learn how to set up their business for success in the coming year, learn the ins and outs of impact investing, future (recession) proof their investments and maximise profit. Over the course of two days, participants will engage with a series of interactive and action-packed sessions led by Roger James Hamilton and the Summit Speakers. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with each other and make lasting global connections that will further propel their business acumen.
Genius Group’s visionary founder and CEO, Roger James Hamilton comments:
“Join us in this historic moment where what we do in the coming weeks will determine not just the coming months, but the coming decade. Every crisis is either an excuse for mediocrity or an opportunity for excellence. The time for action is now and we’re ready to share our strategies and help people learn and apply the tried and tested Investor 5.0 strategies. They’ve helped us generate 10x returns on our own investments.”
The first day of the summit, Thursday 26th August, Roger and the Summit Speakers will share the latest tools and strategies for business growth in a series of interactive and action-packed sessions, with opportunity to connect with participants and share opportunities. Content includes the top 10 trends that will impact your business the most in 2021 and how to profit from them; create your own Investor 5.0 portfolio plan (with the potential to win a share of the $50,000+ in prizes for the best investment plans by the end of the week); designing a business that will allow you to work from anywhere and grow it globally and aligning your business to your own personal passions, purposes and strengths, with the tools that over a million entrepreneurs around the world are using to follow their personal path and stay in their flow.
The second day of the summit, 27th August, will focus on how to build a business in a scalable and sustainable way. It can be extremely difficult to find a unique point of difference that allows you to really stand out from the crowd. Discover how by building trust and flow, you can double your turnover during the next 12 months. It will also cover the ins and outs of impact investing (investing for both purpose and profit), and Roger James Hamilton himself will share the tools and techniques he used to build his own global business with over 1.8 million students.
Each day’s respective events will take place at 9am - 1pm PDT | 5pm - 9pm BST