Skills Gap Analysis on Irish Job Market Sees IBAT College Launch Four New Diplomas for Autumn Intake

Details
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third level institution, has announced new diplomas for this year’s Autumn intake.

Launched following a thorough analysis of the skills gap in the Irish job market for working professionals, IBAT identified both the current demand and what prospective students would like the college to provide.

During the pandemic, the college has seen, in particular, increasing demand for short diploma courses, for both professional and personal interest, particularly in employment law and addiction studies. These programmes were launched following feedback from students

The Online Diploma in Addiction Studies will cover both traditional and contemporary theories of addiction, paying close attention to chemical, behavioural and technology addictions, while the Online Diploma in Employment Law provides students with an overview of the laws and regulations which, in turn, affect the relationship between employees and employers.

Joe Gorey, Principal at IBAT College says: “Here at IBAT, we are constantly reviewing our extensive list of diplomas. Following a comprehensive review, thorough analysis of the skills gap in the Irish job market for working professionals and feedback from our students, we are delighted to announce the launch of four new diploma courses.”

In addition to the online addiction studies and online employment law diplomas, IBAT has launched an Online Diploma in User Experience & User Interface (UX/UI) Design and a Diploma in Legal Studies. The former will provide learners with the ability to identify and match users’ needs with business and usability goals. They will also learn how to apply conceptional and practical knowledge to solve real-word problems in interface design. The Diploma in Legal Studies will provide students with an understanding of the legal framework in which Irish businesses must operate.

“These courses will be delivered in September and October and we are confident they will help students to upskill in their chosen field of study,” says Gorey.

IBAT’s Diploma in Legal Studies commences on 21 September and runs every Tuesday between 18.30 and 21.00 for 11 weeks.

The Diploma in Addiction Studies starts on 22 September and is a one evening (Wednesday) a week course from 18.30 to 21.00. IBAT’s User Experience and User Interface Design Diploma also starts on September 22 and runs from 18.30 to 21.00 every Wednesday for 11 weeks.

The Online Diploma in Employment Law commences on 4 October and runs every Monday for 11 weeks between 18.30 and 21.00.

For more information on the programmes, please visit the following links:

Online Diploma in Addiction Studies

Online Diploma in User Experience & User Interface (UX/UI) Design

Diploma in Legal Studies

Online Diploma in Employment Law

 

