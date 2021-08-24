 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why do boys underperform in exams compared with girls?

Details
Hits: 1619

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Peter Collison, Head of Formative Assessment and School Platforms at RM

Call for answers on boys' "underperformance" in exams 

HEPI today (24 Aug) published new analysis of this year’s A level results with a particular focus on outcomes by gender.

Their findings show:

  • boys are 20 per cent less likely to be do A levels than girls;
  • ‘systemic bias against boys’ in teacher assessed grades; and
  • a continuing decline in English as a subject and a static picture for STEM.

Report author, Mary Curnock Cook OBE, a former CEO of UCAS, the Chair of the new UPP Foundation Student Futures Commission and a HEPI Trustee, said:

‘The unexplained differences in Teacher Assessed Grades between boys and girls raise difficult questions about boys’ underperformance in education more generally. If the possibility of systemic bias against boys can’t be eliminated, it needs to be addressed urgently by policymakers.’

Peter Collison, Head of Formative Assessment and School Platforms at RM, explains why assessment methods should be held to account and educators must develop a new, consistent approach to assessment in order to avoid attainment gaps:

“While all schools strive for unbiased assessment, it’s often easier said than done to execute. News, then, that there are fresh calls for an inquiry into why it is boys underperform in school exams compared to girls, should come as no surprise after A Level and GCSE grades were decided by teachers for the second year running. After twelve months where students were forced to adapt the way they learn, and twelve months spent developing new remote and hybrid teaching methods, challenges in assessment were to be expected this year – but that doesn’t mean assessment shouldn’t still be held to account.

“Quite the contrary. In England especially, the value of assessment outcomes is huge and so too are the consequences when assessment is felt to be unfair, biased or inconsistent – either across certain schools, certain demographics, or simply entire generations in the education system. It’s also important to keep in mind that a consistent approach to assessment doesn’t have to mean testing all students in the same way, or even on the same day. It’s a question of equality vs equity, and education systems should carefully consider which methods of assessment – for instance, establishing the right questions, in the best context, delivered in an authentic way – best suit each individual learner.

“What’s more, knowing when to assess a student is just as important as knowing how to assess them. Assessment methods should be trusted and reliable and that means establishing the best outcomes from students by giving all learners a fair crack at the whip. It’s only once the education sector figures out its own unique balance between formative and summative assessments – and avoid being drawn into one camp or another – that attainment gaps will become a thing of the past. Until then, calls for action like this one should be encouraged so that we can find new and improved methods of assessing pupils in ways which work for them.”

Smartphones can improve academic performance, when used appropriately - new research
Sector News
When using your phone helps you succeed at university â€“ and when it
PebblePadâ€™s HE Covid recovery blueprint now available for download
Sector News
A new report from @PebblePad, which surveys university leaders from a
A world of opportunities for BCoT students after Turing Scheme success
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) has been named as one of the

Why DO Girls Outdo Boys ay School and College? 

20th Aug 2021: Throughout the country girls are outperforming boys at every stage in the educational system from early years Sats, GCSEs, A-levels, university admissions and degree classifications.

In the North of England they are more likely to get three top A-level passes.

This year more women have been accepted for university than men.

Six out of 10 graduates today are women, compared to just 3 out of 10 in 1979!

Are girls 'brighter' than boys? Why do females do better than males at school or college?

Educationalists put this down to a combination of external (outside school) and internal factors (inside school).

One factor has been the impact of feminist ideas and the role of the women's movement. The advent of 'second-wave feminism' in the seventies led to success in improving the legal rights of women such as the Equal Pay Act and Sex Discrimination Act 1975. This boosted the expectations and self-esteem of young women. They have also challenged the traditional stereotypes of women's roles as carers. For sociologists like Sue Sharpe, more women in the third decade of the 21st century look beyond the 1960s role of 'housewife' an aspire to higher education, careers and autonomy.

In the last two decades there has been a decline in the number of what were traditionally regarded as 'men's jobs', especially in semi-skilled and unskilled manual work, while there's been a sharp increase in employment opportunities for women in the service sector.

For other social scientists, a greater emphasis on equality, diversity and inclusion in the classroom has had an impact in enabling girls to fulfil their potential. Policies such as monitoring learning materials for gender bias to help schools meet their needs and aspirations as well as diversity in the curriculum has contributed  to their success. Likewise most schools and colleges promote 'girl-friendliness', not only in male-dominated subjects but across the whole range of experience of girls within the system.

Campaigns such as WISE (Women into Science and engineering) have aimed to inspire girls and attract them into studying and following careers into male-dominated STEM subjects. Teachers today are much more sensitive about avoiding gender stereotyping in the classroom.

Research by Dr Jake Anders and Jennie Golding suggest that girls work harder than boys in school. They put more effort into their work; they spend more time on completing homework promptly and they take more care with the way their work is presented. Furthermore they are better organised. They are more likely to have a ring-binder for each subject than boys. For Golding the improved performance at top grades by girls is partly attributable to the replacement of formal external exams with internal teacher assessment.

Other studies have suggested that teachers have higher expectations of girls leading to a ''self-fulfilling prophecy'' of educational success. Girls are more cooperative and better behaved at school, and they generally care more than boys about the opinions of their teachers. As a result teachers have greater expectations of them, and young women gain from a positive self-fulfilling prophecy.

Educational research notes that girls tend to read more than boys. They talk about their homework. This develops the language and reasoning skills which gives them an advantage at school. Others have noted that girls mature earlier than boys. By the age of 16, it's estimated by psychologists that girls are more mature than boys by two years. Put bluntly, this mean that girls are more likely to see formal assessment in a more responsible way, and recognise its seriousness and significance of the educational and occupational pathways that lie ahead of them.

The central challenge today facing policy-makers is meeting the needs of the ''forgotten third'' - those girls and boys from disadvantaged backgrounds who didn't leave school with a GCSE pass or a Btec qualification.

By Stephen Lambert, Director of Education4Democracy CIC

You may also be interested in these articles:

More than 1,300 VTQ penalties issued in 2019 to 2020
Sector News
1,381 malpractice cases among more than one million awards, @Ofqual re
Smartphones can improve academic performance, when used appropriately - new research
Sector News
When using your phone helps you succeed at university – and when it
PebblePad’s HE Covid recovery blueprint now available for download
Sector News
A new report from @PebblePad, which surveys university leaders from a
A world of opportunities for BCoT students after Turing Scheme success
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) has been named as one of the
Genius Group Announces Upcoming Global Impact Investor Summit
Sector News
Genius Group (@geniususocial) announces its next Global Impact Investo
3 Ways to Make Graduates Notice Your Company
Sector News
When the final exams have been graded and the mortarboard hat has been
St Paul's School delivers complex transport plan for 500 students
Sector News
In August 2020 the world changed for the staff, parents and students o
What will Gower College Swansea be like in the new term?  
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones looks forward to the start of the autumn term, ex
Skills Gap Analysis on Irish Job Market Sees IBAT College Launch Four New Diplomas for Autumn Intake
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-foc
Grant call for six Essential Digital Skills Champions
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is offering si
Plumbing and Electrical Installation students at Derby College Group have been recognised at an event
Sector News
Plumbing and Electrical Installation students at Derby College Group h
Sommet Education enters India with majority stake acquisition in Indian School of Hospitality
Sector News
In another step forward in the expansion of its leading network in hos

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 6 minutes ago

Showcasing the great work of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust supported apprenticeship programme

Showcasing the great work of Hampshire Hospitals...

Health Education England will be working with Dynamic Training UK Ltd on a series of events and resources to support more NHS employers to offer...

Ruth Shearman
Ruth Shearman has published a new article: Genius Group Announces Upcoming Global Impact Investor Summit 34 minutes ago
Global Education News
Global Education News has published a new article: World Education Leaders Shed Light on Transforming Learning Post-COVID 47 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5994)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page