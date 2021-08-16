Delight as Class of 2021 pick up results

There were nerves, excitement and cheers at Bradford College as the Class of 2021 collected GCSE and Level 2 BTEC results.

Some students collected results from the David Hockney Building this morning while others went online to discover their grades – but Dawn Leak, Vice Principal, said: “Whatever the results, we know how hard you have worked this year and we are very proud of you.”

"I feel really good!"

Among students who arrived early to pick up results was Umama Khan, who achieved a grade 7 in chemistry, a 6 in biology, 5s in physics and English language and a 4 in maths. She now plans to study an Access to Higher Education Science qualification. She said: “I feel really good, I’m really happy!”

Shamshir Afzal was “buzzing” after finally receiving the qualification he has been waiting for – a Grade 4 at Maths GCSE. The 31-year-old civil servant and Law graduate said: “It’s the sense of achievement more than anything. That was the real purpose of doing this, for myself.”

Friends Suzanne Barrett and Sarah Lawton were cheering when they found out they had passed their Maths GCSE – Suzanne with a 5 and Sarah with a 4. Suzanne, who undertook the GCSE while studying for a BA (Hons) in Supporting and Managing Learning in Education degree with the college, said: “I’m shaking!”

Both thanked their tutor Joanne Byrne for her support in helping them to achieve the grade.

A role model

There was also delight when Syeda Hussain gained grade 4s in her Maths and English Language GCSEs. She said: “I feel a bit overwhelmed, to be honest!” She was joined by her friend Amirah Nazar, who also gained 4s in the same subjects.

Meanwhile, father-of-seven Husam Alasttal was celebrating after gaining a grade 8 in maths. The 52-year-old said: “I feel excellent. So happy.”

As well as helping him become a strong role model to his family, the qualification was especially poignant following the death of his father. Husam said: “My father passed away in March. I said ‘I can’t finish it.’ But I finished it.”

Husam was joined by his friend Osama Ali, who gained a grade 6 in maths.

Toby Ward, 35, is about to start an Access to HE course in Nursing and Midwifery after gaining two grade 7s in biology and English language, and a grade 4 in maths. the father-of-three decided to take the qualifications and retrain to enter the healthcare profession. He hopes to become either a nurse or a midwife in the future.

"Everyone has coped so well"

Dawn added: “It has been a very challenging year for students, who have faced a great deal of uncertainty over the past year. Our students have had to adapt to some very difficult situations with the Coronavirus related restrictions.

" Everyone has coped so well in difficult circumstances. But today their sense of pride and the opportunity achievement brings means our students have every reason to feel proud of themselves. We are honoured to have been part of their journey as we continue to support our students and transform lives.

"Whatever comes next, Bradford College is ready to support our students on their journey."

Student success stories

Sahdiya Hussain is hoping to study Law after gaining a grade 9 in Religious Studies, a 7 in English Language, a 6 in biology and a 4 in maths.

Kyle Murphy and Holly Robinson were delighted after discovering they had passed their Level 2 Diplomas in Art and Design. Joining them to pick up results was their friend Reece Hamilton passed Level 2 BTEC in Public Services.

Favour Obehi Amare Ihenyen gained a DM in her BTEC First Extended Certificate in Applied Science as well as a grade 4 in her English Language GCSE.

Usman Javed has his sights set on becoming a mechanic after gaining a grade 4 in GCSE Maths

Enrolment 2021

Bradford College Guarantee

