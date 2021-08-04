 
Academic Research Teams and Qualified Graduates to be Celebrated at Knowledge Transfer Partnership Awards

Details
The Very Latest UK Innovations to be Celebrated at Knowledge Transfer Partnership Awards

Partnerships looking to address climate change and social issues, or improve the UK economy with bleeding edge R&D and innovation, will be celebrated once again at the KTP Best of the Best Awards, held online on 23rd September 2021.

Among the finalists is St David’s Children’s Society with Cardiff University Business School who have together created a best practice model for the recruitment, preparation and support of adoptive parents. This has already led to the adoption of 23 children.

Also in contention is SureScreen Diagnostics and their potentially life-saving diagnostic device. Developed in partnership with the University of Nottingham it can rapidly and cost effectively detect real-time blood alcohol content in patients who are too drunk to take a breathalyser-type test. 

The ceremony, themed around the spirit of collaboration, will showcase the most innovative, impactful, and inspiring projects over the past 12 months.

Speaking at the event is Innovate UK’s new CEO Indro Mukerjee and Dame Ottoline Leyser, who was appointed CEO of UKRI last year.

Ottoline said:

“Innovation is about connecting opportunities to add value with the means to realise them. This involves linking up the UK’s creative, innovative businesses with our exceptional research base. Bringing together the right people, ideas and infrastructures is the key to success, which is exactly what KTPs do. These awards are a wonderful celebration of what happens when the right connections are forged. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to toasting their success.”

Dr Alicia Greated, CEO of KTN, the organisation which manages KTP for Innovate UK said:

“The pandemic has thrust science and innovation into the limelight for the past year and a half, and now every vaccination delivered serves as a reminder that humanity can overcome huge challenges when we work together.

“Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are all about working together to solve challenges through innovation. For 46 years these important, symbiotic collaborations between academia, graduates and business have been responsible for creating countless solutions which help make our lives and society better, whilst strengthening our world-class research base and boosting economic growth.

“At KTN we are committed to shaping innovation communities of the future which is exactly what makes these awards so inspiring. Not only are our KTP winners actively bringing research into commercial business environments, but they are also bringing new ways of thinking, diverse experience and varied skillsets together to make a meaningful difference in building a sustainable economy and society.”

The Award categories are:

  • Best Knowledge Transfer Partnership

Finalists:

Dr Blessing Mbipom / University of Reading / GP-Update Red Whale

Declan Bryans / University of Strathclyde / Mersen UK Holytown

Dr Yasin Kurmoo / University of Nottingham / SureScreen Diagnostics

  • Engineering Excellence Award

Finalists:

David Rowan / University College London (UCL) / Biocatalysts Limited

Fraser Stewart / University of Strathclyde / JFD

Mhairi Rogan / University of the West of Scotland / Novosound

  • Business Impact Award

Finalists:

Dr Carolin Struller / Manchester Metropolitan University / Bobst Manchester Ltd

Emanuele Scarabino / Queen's University Belfast / IG Masonry Support Systems

Samashwin Paul / Kingston University / Family Law Partners

  • Societal Impact Award – supported by KTN

Finalists:

Adam Nevin / Loughborough University / Trelleborg

Dr Blessing Mbipom / University of Reading / GP-Update Red Whale

Coralie Merchant / Cardiff University / St David's Children Society

  • Future Leader – supported by Ashorne Hill

Finalists:

Adrián Rodríguez-Bazaga / University of Cambridge / STORM Therapeutics

Avinash Majji / Cardiff Business School / WJEC CBAC Limited

Barbara Pedo / University of Huddersfield / Arcadis Consulting (UK) Limited

Ben Roullier / University of Derby / Bloc Graphics Limited

Carla Resendiz Villasenor / Teesside University / Norscot Joinery Ltd

David Beattie / The James Hutton Institute / Davidsons Animal Feeds

Dimitar Marinov / The University of Manchester / Madgex Limited

Dr Huidong Wei / Aston University / Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Dr Rachel Brown /University of Stirling / Pulcea Ltd

Konstantinos Tsitsilonis, University of Stathcylde, Datum Electronics Limited

Gerasimos Theotokatos / University Strathclyde / Datum Electronics Limited

James Madge / University of Essex / Preqin Limited

Jonny Reader / University of Nottingham      / Hydrogarden Limited

Justin McHenry / Queen's University Belfast / VuCity

Louis Williams / University of Reading / Distribution Technology Limited

Meghna De / University of Nottingham / IXYS UK Westcode Limited

Mohamad Saada / Loughborough University / Millitec Food Systems Limited

Nadim Domun / The University of Manchester / Inov8 Limited

Natasha Lewis / University of Glasgow / Cell Guidance Systems

Olivia Greenhaigh / Manchester Metropolitan University / Swellaway Limited

Verity Moorhouse / Cardiff Metropolitan University / So Modular

A final category, inspired by the late Dr David Woollard, a highly accomplished academic from Manchester Metropolitan University, will highlight inspiring stories of knowledge base support for an Associate or partnership.

 

