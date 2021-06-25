 
SERC Re-accredited to the matrix Standard for Careers Service

Details
SERC

South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC), has been re-accredited to the matrix Standard, demonstrating the high quality careers information, advice and guidance service they provide to students at the College and the wider community.

The matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering.

Commenting on the award, Claire Henderson, Chief Officer Quality, Excellence and Development at SERC said,

“We are delighted to successfully achieve our matrix Standard accreditation for a Fifth time since 2009 which demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our students, clients and people of all ages in the local community have access high quality, impartial careers advice to support their career journey.

She added, “We have a dedicated team of six Careers Advisors who work across our Campuses in Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn, Newtownards and Ballynahinch, Newcastle and Holywood supporting students in their next steps in education and employment. Our service is open to anyone in the community, whether or not they are a student of SERC, we offer impartial advice tailored for the person and their individual circumstances to help them get to where they want to be.”

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said,

“This is a fantastic achievement for SERC and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, SERC is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

