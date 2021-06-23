 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Looking ahead - how can HE Careers Services design their post-Covid future?

Details
Hits: 249
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

For most university leaders, change has been the only constant over the last eighteen months. When the Covid pandemic hit our shores and campuses all over the country closed, the initial focus was on pivoting to online learning - while prioritising health and safety of students and staff and making sense of rapidly changing Government guidelines. It was a tough transition, and one which took significant effort, resource, initiative and new ways of thinking. 

But there have been positives too. For example, Careers Services departments across UK HE have rapidly moved their provision online, facilitating virtual careers fairs, online interviews, and delivering innovative ways of ensuring graduates successfully enter the working world. And at Handshake we have been continually impressed by the resilience of our university colleagues and their commitment to delivering a quality experience for all.

Today, as lockdown measures are being gradually eased and campuses open up again, the industry is taking its first steps into the post-Covid world. And for many, this means extensive planning. The pandemic has spurred universities to tackle some of their longest standing issues, like accessibility and equality, and there are many lessons to be learned from this tough period. Some elements of Covid provision, such as the ability to take online courses and virtual job interviews, might become permanent while some might move back to pre-pandemic status quo.

But we believe that any post-Covid planning must begin with the students. Students are more discerning than ever about what they expect from university, demanding greater certainty about their learning experience, pastoral care and employability – and so a student-centric approach is needed.

And critical to building a student-centric approach is harnessing a method usually the territory of commercial organisations: ‘design thinking’. Harnessed by the likes of IBM and Apple, the Stanford-designed methodology for creative problem solving has taken the business world by storm. And while it has undoubtedly been transformative in influencing the way tech products are developed, and for wider FMCGs too (PepsiCo is a big proponent), the process has the potential to be beneficial to every industry – and indeed, it’s particularly suited to the world of education.

The iterative methodology solves problems by prioritising the consumer’s (and in this case, the student’s) needs above all else. Indeed, university leaders can make great strides in attracting and retaining students by observing how current cohorts interact with their environments, and then take an creative and hands-on approach to creating innovative solutions. 

Saba University School of Medicine Partners with UK's University of South Wales on Medical Career Pathway
Sector News
Today (23 Jun), Saba University School of Medicine (@SabaUniv), a lead
Supercharging student success with education partnerships
Sector News
New Talent Fashion (NTF) â€“ a platform to empower and showcase upcomi
Imperial graduate wins both Fulbright and Kennedy awards
Sector News
Dr Harun KhanMedicine graduate Dr Harun Khan has won both the Fulbrigh

In pedagogy, design thinking complements inquiry and project-based approaches to teaching and learning, which can help the sector deliver better approaches to graduate employability too. If careers services can assess priorities from both a student and an employer perspective, they can help design a better way of connecting students and employers, and ensuring talent acquisition is accessible, equitable and successful.

So how do institutions get started?

The first step is to understand the four key principles of design thinking: Empathy (understanding what your students want), Expansive Thinking (big picture brainstorming), Experimentation (test and test again) and Empowerment (allowing parties from across an institution to get involved and have their say). By following this process, HE professionals can set themselves up to tackle the biggest challenges facing students and the sector as a whole today.

Handshake is offering practical support too. As part of our Early Career Recovery Fund, we’re offering a free design thinking course for careers services professionals. Running from 28th June to 15th July, Careers2030 is an accredited course for emerging leaders, with the goal of creating a more equitable university to career transition for every student. 

Unlike other conferences and events in the sector, Careers2030 is a collaborative and immersive programme which promises to help delegates apply the design thinking concept to their own institutions' challenges. It will culminate with a virtual celebration and award ceremony where winning participants will receive £1,500 funding to implement their vision. 

And importantly, it promises to be plenty of fun. It’s free to attend, but places are limited  - so to reserve your space now.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Saba University School of Medicine Partners with UK's University of South Wales on Medical Career Pathway
Sector News
Today (23 Jun), Saba University School of Medicine (@SabaUniv), a lead
Supercharging student success with education partnerships
Sector News
New Talent Fashion (NTF) – a platform to empower and showcase upcomi
Imperial graduate wins both Fulbright and Kennedy awards
Sector News
Dr Harun KhanMedicine graduate Dr Harun Khan has won both the Fulbrigh
Former Coventry College student aims to bring a smile to people's faces with new radio show
Sector News
A former @CoventryCollege student has achieved his boyhood dream after
Energy and utilities companies celebrate #INWED21 and call for more women to join the sector as engineers
Sector News
#INWED21 - Celebrating existing #EngineeringHeroes via Energy & Ut
New Programme launches to Tackle The Underemployment of Young Black Men in London
Sector News
The Equal Group and City Hall extend the Greater London Authority (GLA
NEWCASTLE COLLEGE CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY
Sector News
#INWED21 - Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) is hoping to inspire the ne
Teachers want to encourage children to take a public stand against climate change
Sector News
The research, led by the University of Bristol, is the largest of its
Bauer Media UK to Recruit Over 60 Young People as part of Kickstart Scheme
Sector News
More young people urged to #Kickstart their careers with @BauerMedia U
Thousands of schools left behind in digital transport revolution
Sector News
Schools are at risk of falling behind the curve due to a lack of techn
University of Plymouth academic named as one of UK’s engineering heroes
Sector News
#WE50 - An academic from the University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) has bee
Business School students win prestigious award for inspirational leadership
Sector News
Two @ImperialCollege MBA students have won the Edie Hunt Inspiration A

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5803)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page