DfE-backed programme aimed at combating recruitment challenges and better preparing new Directors of Children's Services enters second year

The @EducationGovUK backed programme ‘upon’ is led by a consortium formed between The @Staff_College, Institute of Public Care, @SkillsforCare and GatenbySanderson (@GatenbyS). 

The new programme aimed at attracting, supporting, and retaining talent within the challenging and fascinating role of Directors of Children's Services is about to enter its second phase.

The Aspirant Directors Programme was developed in response to high turnover and short tenures within local authorities, highlighted in the ADCS’ Annual Reports over the past few years alongside moves to other areas of local authorities, creating additional recruitment difficulties.

Now entering its second year, upon is expected to welcome around 35 participants who are interested in becoming Directors onto the programme, increasing its numbers from the first year. With a focus on support and development for aspiring and new directors, the aim of the programme is to build skills and behaviours to help Directors start well in their first roles and guide them in their early stages of being a director. 

Following the ADCS’ follow-up publication of its Annual Report for 2020/21, there has been a ‘significant’ decrease in turnover, a figure that upon are focusing on as the programme continues.

Jo Davidson, Principal of The Staff College, explained,

“The role of a DCS is wide-ranging, challenging, yet incredibly rewarding. 

“Our mission is to demonstrate what life is like as a DCS to better prepare our candidates for the journey they’ll take, with the sole aim of making a positive change to children’s lives.

“We are extremely pleased that we are able to increase the number of participants on our programme. We are confident the benefits will be far reaching long after the course completion for all those who rely upon our work.” 

Barry McNeil, Practice Lead for Leadership & Organisational Development at GatenbySanderson added:

“We are delighted to be working as part of the upon team to ensure all candidates fulfil their leadership potential.

“Fundamentally, we aim to accelerate change by giving upon participants the tools they need to navigate complex challenges, which they will undoubtedly face as they undertake this most vital work within their role as Directors of Children's Services.”

