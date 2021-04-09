 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Women Empowerment: How Far Have We Come in Recent Years?

Details
Hits: 714
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Women Empowerment

Here in the UK, the past year has been difficult for everyone. However, some experts believe that women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Amidst fears that the UK risks 'turning back the clock' on gender equality during the pandemic, we must remember how far female empowerment has come and how vital it is that we keep the momentum going.

From economic empowerment to representation in the media, we've seen some serious achievements over recent years. We've shown that we can fight for equality, it's now time to make sure that we keep going in the right direction despite the setbacks of the pandemic.

Let's find out a bit more about the success stories.

Economic empowerment

Thanks to new opportunities and tackling stereotypes, we've seen a surge in women in the workforce over recent years. According to the Women in Work Index, the UK economy enjoys an annual boost of £48bn from increasing the proportion of women in the workforce.

We've also seen a decrease in the gender pay gap in the UK year-on-year. In 2019, for example, the difference between the average hourly earnings for men and women was 15.5 per cent – a great improvement compared to a the gap of 27.5 per cent in 1997. Despite this major progress, the gap itself is still undeniable. There is still a long way to go before the UK can boast complete gender equality in the workplace.

Encouraging women into traditionally male-dominated industries could have an incredible impact on the economy as well as empowering them. In fact, reducing the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) industries could increase the UK's economy by £55 billion by 2030.

There are many reasons to continue fighting for women's economic empowerment, and there's much to be done to continue this positive trend after the pandemic.

Media representation

As well as an increased number of women in the workplace, we've also seen a greater representation of women in the media in recent years. The 2021 Oscars, for example, has already made history with two women being nominated for best director for the first time.

What's more, female-led dramas have taken over in the UK, with female leads becoming a far more familiar sight on our TV screens. Shows such as I May Destroy You, Killing Eve, and Fleabag have all hailed incredible success over recent years. This signals a new age for female-led shows and a more diverse array of roles for female actors to dive into.

How CTM is connecting employers and training providers
Sector News
It has been just over a year since the World Health Organisation decla
Jobs boom set to help North West recovery
Sector News
Hundreds of new jobs are being earmarked to help people in the North W
Team investigating the evolution of bacterial â€˜tailsâ€™ wins prestigious grant
Sector News
An international team, led by Imperialâ€™s Dr Morgan Beeby, has been a

However, we can't celebrate complete equality in the entertainment industry quite yet. According to data from Nesta, the percentage of female crew members in the UK film industry is increasing year by year, but progress has been relatively slow. The percentage has risen from 3 per cent in 1913 to 34 per cent in 2017, but there's still a long way to go to reach full equality in this sector.

Feminism for everyone

Another way in which we've seen female empowerment thrive in recent years is the influence of feminism on social media. Today, you can find influencers on social media promoting just about everything, from the latest tech to bandeau bikinis. Many such influencers have also used their far-reaching platform to spread messages of female empowerment. Influencers talk about body positivity and self-love in a way that allows everyone to have access to feminism in a fun and engaging way.

As well as social media platforms, many feminism-centred blogs have popped up over the past few years. Blogs allow women everywhere to get their voices heard and connect, making feminism more accessible to everyone.

There are so many facets to the female empowerment movement. For every step in the right direction, however, there are so many other things that are yet to be done. As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to undo the vital work of previous years, we must remember what has already been achieved and fight for a more equal future for women everywhere.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How CTM is connecting employers and training providers
Sector News
It has been just over a year since the World Health Organisation decla
Jobs boom set to help North West recovery
Sector News
Hundreds of new jobs are being earmarked to help people in the North W
EDHEC and EURECOM Sign Strategic Alliance
Sector News
EDHEC Business School and EURECOM are pleased to announce a long-term
City of London pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh
Sector News
Responding to the news that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh h
From student to teacher at Barking and Dagenham College
Sector News
When Mercedes Cole started studying sports at Barking & Dagenham C
SUSE Sponsors 300 Udacity Cloud Native Nanodegree Scholarships
Sector News
SUSE Partners with Udacity to Offer Cloud Native Nanodegree ProgramSUS
Paying tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Sector News
Opening the Marine BuildingDuring a ceremony in October 2012, part of
MSc in cyber security recognised by the National Cyber Security Centre
Sector News
The University of Plymouth’s MSc Cyber Security programme has been f
Imperial remembers the Duke of Edinburgh
Sector News
Prince Philip was made an honorary Doctor of Science by Imperial in 20
One minute national silence to mark the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Sector News
National silence to take place on Saturday 17th April.To mark the deat
Team investigating the evolution of bacterial ‘tails’ wins prestigious grant
Sector News
An international team, led by Imperial’s Dr Morgan Beeby, has been a
​Student volunteers support more than 1,500 Covid tests
Sector News
A task force of student volunteers has helped more than 1,500 people t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Jobs boom set to help North West recovery 2 hours 21 minutes ago
Peter
Peter has published a new article: EDHEC and EURECOM Sign Strategic Alliance 2 days ago
Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: ​Student volunteers support more than 1,500 Covid tests 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5574)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page