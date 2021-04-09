 
Highly performing Stanmore College is chosen as part of the Government’s ‘transformative’ colleges’ £1.5 billion rebuilding programme

Governors and staff of @StanmoreCollege are celebrating being awarded significant investment, as part of the government’s landmark new scheme, to refurbish the Stanmore campus. Boris Johnson launched the fund to rebuild and transform colleges, and thus create modern, fit-for-purpose estates. Stanmore College, based in north-west London, features prominently in the list of 16 colleges targeted nationwide.

This capital funding is part of a wider scheme to ensure that everyone has the chance to gain higher technical skills, in line with ambitions to unlock growth across the country. Stanmore College’s newly refurbished campus will provide students with a state-of-the-art learning environment for the local and wider North West London community.

Stanmore College has achieved resounding success over recent years, boasting high student achievement rates for both 16-19-year old and adult students. These academic results have enabled students to progress to renowned universities, into apprenticeships and employment.

Principal, Sarbdip Noonan, commented:

‘We are absolutely delighted that the Government has taken robust action by selecting and supporting Stanmore College and colleges nationwide that can deliver the education and skills that the economy needs for sustained economic growth.

It is important to take stock of the effects of the Covid pandemic, and rising unemployment rates, as colleges will play a key role in providing the stability, skills and qualifications needed for nationwide recovery, to enhance social mobility and job creation.

As a result of the dedication of our staff, students and parents, Stanmore College has been recognised as worthy of significant investment as the College make a tangible positive impact on society.’

Chair of the Board of Governors, Rabbi Gideon Schulman added:

‘This is incredibly exciting news! Stanmore College’s Board of Governors has an incredibly focussed team which has set an aspiring strategy for the College to follow. As a College, we exist to offer our students the best career routes to provide future security for employability, and opportunities for all students to develop well-rounded skills. The fact that the College has been selected for capital investment to revitalise its estate recognises that Stanmore College is a great place to learn and our students will enjoy first-class facilities.’

The work will be scheduled to take place at the least disruptive times, to ensure the continued success of our students. The College receives an increasing number of 16-19 applications over recent years, whilst maintaining outstanding results. At Stanmore College, student satisfaction is of paramount importance.

Stanmore College is also offering a wide range of vocational programmes and we recently launched our T levels; the Government’s new two-year courses for 16-19-year olds, equivalent to 3 A levels, are developed in collaboration with employers to meet the needs of industry. We also recently launched a range of online certificated provision for those adults who find it difficult to attend classes onsite.

