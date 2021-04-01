 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More employers reporting increased productivity benefits from homeworking compared to last summer, new CIPD research finds

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
workplace

@CIPD stresses the need for employers to make hybrid working a success rather than rushing to return staff to workplaces and previous ways of working

The productivity benefits of homeworking appear to have increased during the pandemic, with employers now more likely to say that the shift to homeworking has boosted productivity (33%) than they were in June 2020 (28%). This is according to new research by the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, based on a survey of 2,000 employers and in-depth interviews with seven organisations in different sectors.

The survey found employers are also less likely to say that increased homeworking has decreased productivity (23%) compared to last summer (28%), suggesting employers have had a significant net productivity benefit over the period. 38% of employers say productivity has stayed the same (unchanged from June 2020). Overall, more than two thirds (71%) of employers say that the increase in homeworking has either boosted or has made no difference to productivity. 

Perceptions of productivity differed between organisations that had offered line manager training in managing remote workers and those that hadn’t. Of those employers who offered such training, 43% said productivity had increased during homeworking, compared to only 29% that hadn’t offered training. 

The findings are part of a new CIPD report exploring how organisations can learn from ways of working during the Coronavirus pandemic to make hybrid working (a mixture of working at home and in the workplace) a success. Two-thirds (63%) of employers surveyed report that they plan to introduce or expand the use of hybrid working to some degree, highlighting the need for organisations to take a strategic approach to homeworking to harness its benefits and improve working lives post-pandemic.

In its report, the CIPD stresses the need for employers to look at flexible options beyond homeworking, recognising that not all roles can be done from home. The CIPD is calling for organisations and the government to make the right to request flexible working a day-one right for all employees through its #FlexFrom1st campaign, to help boost the number of people using a variety of flexible working arrangements.

Some employers are considering how to improve flexibility of hours, with almost half (48%) saying they plan to expand the use of flexi-time - altering workday start and finish times – to some degree. Fairness was cited as a key reason for this, according to 45% of employers, who said employees who can’t work from home should still be able to benefit from flexible working arrangements. 

10,000 Work Coaches boost Britainâ€™s jobs army
Sector News
The jobs frontline has now been boosted by 10,000 additional Work Coac
Equipping young people with digital skills - what we're doing and what you need to know
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/31/equipping-young-people-with-di
Universal Credit claimants TAP into employment
Sector News
Millions of jobseekers will be able to access longer work-related trai

Claire McCartney, Senior Policy Adviser for Resourcing and Inclusion at the CIPD, comments:

“The pandemic has shown that ways of working that previously seemed impossible are actually possible. Organisations should take stock and carefully consider how to make hybrid working a success, rather than rushing people back to their workplace when there are clearly productivity benefits to homeworking.

“To make hybrid working a success in the long-term, employers need to implement a strategy that focuses on wellbeing, communication and collaboration to recognise people’s individual preferences. They must also provide appropriate training and support for managers, so they have the tools needed to support employees to work remotely. Organisations will need to be adaptable and take a tailored approach based on individual choice and need in order to maximise the benefits and minimise the challenges of hybrid working.

“It’s encouraging to hear some organisations are looking at other forms of flexible working, as we know that remote working isn’t an option for everyone. Those who cannot work from home should still be able to benefit from having more of a choice and a say in when and how they work. The CIPD’s #FlexFrom1st campaign calls on organisations and government to make flexible working requests a day-one right to boost the number of employees using flexible arrangements, giving more opportunity and choice to all.”

The report sets out seven strategies to make hybrid working a success:

  • Develop the skills and culture needed for open conversations about wellbeing
  • Encourage boundary-setting and routines to improve wellbeing and prevent overwork
  • Ensure effective co-ordination of tasks and task-related communication
  • Pay special attention to creativity, brainstorming and problem-solving tasks
  • Promote networking and relationship building across the organisation
  • Organise support networks to compensate for the loss of informal/’on the job’ learning for those who are new to the organisation or role

While the report shows progress has been made on flexibility of location, it’s clear there is more to do to improve flexibility in hours for all employees. CIPD research shows there is a significant gap between the arrangements employees currently use compared to those that they would use if offered. Part-time hours (4 days or less) are currently used by 19% of workers, yet desired by 28%. In addition, just 3% of employees said they currently use compressed hours (working full-time hours in fewer days), while 19% would use this arrangement if available. To address this, organisations should look at job design, as well as analysing tasks across teams and at individual level to see where greater flexibility could be built in. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

10,000 Work Coaches boost Britain’s jobs army
Sector News
The jobs frontline has now been boosted by 10,000 additional Work Coac
The Impact of Increased Screen Time on Our Eyes
Sector News
It goes without saying that the past 12 months have been like no other
LDN's Inspired acquires tutoring app Ostaz
Sector News
EdTech start-up now plans global rollout after success in MENAMobile a
How a free qualification could help you get ahead in work
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/01/how-a-free-qualification-could
Equipping young people with digital skills - what we're doing and what you need to know
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/31/equipping-young-people-with-di
Universal Credit claimants TAP into employment
Sector News
Millions of jobseekers will be able to access longer work-related trai
All Set to Teach!
Sector News
We may have been guilty of taking our teachers for granted in the past
Moving Wales into Alert Level 3: First Minister sets out plans to further relax covid restrictions
Sector News
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, is today setting out a se
Working on the Apprenticeship Service can feel like a DIY home project
Sector News
Design trust - why it's important to influence @ESFAdigital stakeholde
OfS sets out new condition to protect students if a university or college closes
Sector News
The condition will give the @OfficeStudents the powers to direct unive
National Living Wage extended to younger workers
Sector News
The age threshold for the National Living Wage changes from 25 to 23 a
The Social Mobility Commission has moved to the Cabinet Office
Sector News
The @SMCommission is now sponsored by the Minister for Women and Equal

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: All Set to Teach! 1 hour 37 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: The Impact of Increased Screen Time on Our Eyes 1 hour 38 minutes ago
Cara Churchman
Cara Churchman has published a new article: The new storytelling podcast that teaches children about neurodiversity 2 hours 26 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5546)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page