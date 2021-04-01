 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Moving Wales into Alert Level 3: First Minister sets out plans to further relax covid restrictions

Details
Hits: 247
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, is today setting out a series of measures that will take Wales fully into Alert Level 3 by 17th May, subject to public health conditions remaining favourable.

The First Minister again set out the priority placed on ensuring all children and students in Wales will return to face-to-face education on Monday 12 April.

All remaining non-essential retail and close contact services will be allowed to reopen from Monday 12 April, while the rules will also be changed to allow travel into and out of Wales from the rest of the United Kingdom and Common Travel Area. Changes remain subject to public health conditions continuing to remain favourable.

The Welsh Government is also signalling further changes it aims to confirm at the 22 April review, subject to public health conditions and final confirmation by Ministers, which would see outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality reopen, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants on Monday 26 April.

By early May, plans include allowing organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people to take place, and for gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities to reopen for individual or one-to-one training but not exercise classes.

The changes continue the Welsh Government’s planned, step-by-step approach to relaxing the coronavirus restrictions, taking account of the highly-infectious Kent variant, which is now the dominant form of the virus in Wales.

The public health situation in Wales continues to improve. The number of cases of coronavirus in our communities is generally falling and pressure on the NHS is easing.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said:

“Thanks to a real team effort across Wales, coronavirus cases remain stable, and the vaccination programme continues apace. As a result, the Welsh Government has the headroom to continue its careful, step-by-step approach to relaxing restrictions.

“The review we have concluded this week, means we can continue with our programme of further re-opening of the economy and loosening the restrictions in place.”

Should public health conditions remain favourable, from Monday 12th April, the following relaxations can go ahead:

  • The full return of children to schools for face-to-face education, all post-16 learners will return to further education and training centres, and university campus’ will be able to open for blended face-to-face/online learning for all students;
  • All remaining shops can reopen, completing the phased reopening of non-essential retail;
  • All remaining close contact services can open, including mobile services;
  • Travel restrictions on traveling into and out of Wales will be lifted. However, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place. The Common Travel Area means the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland;
  • Viewings at wedding venues can resume by appointment;
  • Outdoor canvassing for elections can begin.

As is also set out in our revised Coronavirus Control Plan, a small number of outdoor pilot events of between 200 and 1,000 people are being planned.  These will build on the test events held last September. They will include cultural and sports events across Wales, including a potential stadia event.  The Welsh Government is working with the Muslim Council to consider how they can also incorporate events to help people celebrate Eid at the end of Ramadan. All events would be subject to Local Authority and public health agreement.

10,000 Work Coaches boost Britainâ€™s jobs army
Sector News
The jobs frontline has now been boosted by 10,000 additional Work Coac
More employers reporting increased productivity benefits from homeworking compared to last summer, new CIPD research finds
Sector News
@CIPD stresses the need for employers to make hybrid working a success
Universal Credit claimants TAP into employment
Sector News
Millions of jobseekers will be able to access longer work-related trai

The further relaxations follow the successful return of primary pupils and many older secondary school and college students to face-to-face learning and the start of the phased re-opening of non-essential retail, including the opening of hairdressers and barbers.

Ministers are now signalling further easements to restrictions in the coming weeks subject to the public health situation remaining favourable. These are consistent with the cautious and phased approach set out in the updated Coronavirus Control Plan: Revised Alert Levels in Wales.

On Monday 26 April:                                                                     

  • Outdoor attractions, including funfairs and theme parks, would be allowed to reopen;
  • Outdoor hospitality can resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants. Indoor hospitality will remain restricted.

On Monday 3 May:

  • Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people can again take place;
  • Weddings receptions can take place outdoors, but will also be limited to 30 people.

On Monday 10 May:

  • Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities can reopen. This will include individual or one-to-one training but not exercise classes;
  • Extended household will again allow two households to meet and have contact indoors.

Preparations will be made to allow the following relaxations to be considered at the review on 13 May by the next Welsh Government, subject to public health conditions remaining favourable.

The reopening/resumption of the following, from the first week of the new cycle, i.e. Monday 17 May:

  • Children’s indoor activities.
  • Community centres;
  • Organised indoor activities for adults, limited to a maximum of 15 people. This includes exercise classes.

After 17 May, to consider enabling indoor hospitality and remaining visitor accommodation to reopen in advance of the Spring Bank Holiday at the end of May.

These are indicative dates to give the sectors time to plan and prepare –decisions on these will be made nearer the time, once the impact of other relaxations have been assessed and subject to the health situation allowing the relaxations to go ahead.

The First Minister added:

“The sacrifices we have all made are having a positive effect in the battle against Coronavirus. This last year has been incredibly difficult for all of us and again I want to thank everyone for their efforts.

“These efforts have allowed us to gradually ease the restrictions, to gradually introduce more elements of normal life.

“With the weather improving, with more opportunities to see family and friends, there are reasons for optimism. However, we can’t let our guard down yet. We all still need to be vigilant, we still need to do our part to keep this deadly disease at bay.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

10,000 Work Coaches boost Britain’s jobs army
Sector News
The jobs frontline has now been boosted by 10,000 additional Work Coac
More employers reporting increased productivity benefits from homeworking compared to last summer, new CIPD research finds
Sector News
@CIPD stresses the need for employers to make hybrid working a success
The Impact of Increased Screen Time on Our Eyes
Sector News
It goes without saying that the past 12 months have been like no other
LDN's Inspired acquires tutoring app Ostaz
Sector News
EdTech start-up now plans global rollout after success in MENAMobile a
How a free qualification could help you get ahead in work
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/01/how-a-free-qualification-could
Equipping young people with digital skills - what we're doing and what you need to know
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/31/equipping-young-people-with-di
Universal Credit claimants TAP into employment
Sector News
Millions of jobseekers will be able to access longer work-related trai
All Set to Teach!
Sector News
We may have been guilty of taking our teachers for granted in the past
Working on the Apprenticeship Service can feel like a DIY home project
Sector News
Design trust - why it's important to influence @ESFAdigital stakeholde
OfS sets out new condition to protect students if a university or college closes
Sector News
The condition will give the @OfficeStudents the powers to direct unive
National Living Wage extended to younger workers
Sector News
The age threshold for the National Living Wage changes from 25 to 23 a
The Social Mobility Commission has moved to the Cabinet Office
Sector News
The @SMCommission is now sponsored by the Minister for Women and Equal

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: All Set to Teach! 1 hour 36 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: The Impact of Increased Screen Time on Our Eyes 1 hour 37 minutes ago
Cara Churchman
Cara Churchman has published a new article: The new storytelling podcast that teaches children about neurodiversity 2 hours 25 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5546)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page