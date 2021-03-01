 
Leading Logistics Firm Invests in Next Generation of Talent

Details
Lana Jay, Europa Worldwide Group’s Early Careers Talent Manager

 In support of National Careers Week (1st – 5th March 2021) leading logistics firm Europa Worldwide Group is championing efforts to support young people by investing in activity to share opportunities/ information on how to enter a career in logistics.

Europa’s Early Careers Talent Manager, Lana Jay, is speaking to schools across the country to discuss entry level opportunities within logistics, encouraging pupils to consider it as a career choice.

Lana will be presenting to a number of schools to share information about the logistics sector and available career options, explaining the skill set and values required to work within the industry. As well as talking to schools in the East Midlands Lana will be attending a Virtual Careers Fair hosted by National Careers Week.

As part of its continued investment to support the next generation of talent, the leading logistics firm recently launched a series of videos on ‘choosing a career in logistics’ which were presented to schools across the country and last week attended the West Midlands County Authority Your Career: Logistics & Warehousing webinar.

Lana also recently hosted an employability broadcast for the North East region which will be re-shared this week, with The Careers & Enterprise Company, whose mission is to prepare and inspire young people for the fast-changing world of work.

It follows the 2021 re-launch of Europa’s RAPID Career Development Programme, which gives school-leavers and graduates the opportunity to become part of its Europa Road sales team, which specialise in European road freight. Currently, up to 70 of the graduates who applied are now in an interview process, with up to three graduates being placed in each of Europa Road’s 13 branches.

For school-leavers applications are still open until 30th April 2021. All successful applicants will have a starting salary of £22,500 plus great benefits and the chance to earn extra commission after just a few months.

Lana Jay, Europa Worldwide Group’s Early Careers Talent Manager comments:

“The pandemic has shone a light on logistics creating a huge opportunity for us to share more information on the career choices available within the industry with schools and universities across the UK.           

“As part of our work to support the next generation of talent in logistics, we are also excited to see our 2021 RAPID programme progress. We have received an overwhelming response from graduates who are now going through an interview process and are continuing to promote the opportunity to school-leavers who still have until the end of April to submit their applications.”

