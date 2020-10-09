Hadlow College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter

@Hadlow_College has joined other colleges in signing @AoC_info's new national mental health and wellbeing charter which outlines its commitment to supporting students and staff. The charter, created by the Association of Colleges (AoC) in conjunction with mental health experts, is an 11-point document including commitments to:
- Promoting equality of opportunity and challenging mental health stigma
- Providing appropriate mental health training for staff
- Providing targeted individual mental health support where appropriate
Colleges across England teach and train 2.2 million people each year - including 685,000 young people. Every year, 1 in 10 young people experience a mental health problem and 1 in 5 young people aged 16-24 experience a common mental illness such as anxiety or depression at any one time. Add to these facts that 75% of adults with a diagnosable mental health problem experience their first symptoms before the age of 24, and it’s clear that Hadlow College plays a vital role in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its 2,000 students and staff.
Principal Dr. Lindsay Pamphilon signed the charter, joined by Lorraine Forrest - Student Support Counsellor & Counselling Service Coordinator, Helen Hook - Student Support Key Coordinator for Welfare and Safeguarding and Tamara De-Allie - Student Union President.
Dr. Lindsay Pamphilon said:
"Signing the AoC mental health and wellbeing charter emphasises our ongoing commitment to supporting all members of the College community. This is particularly important in the current climate and we continue to provide a range of services and support for our students and staff, both within the College and in partnership with mental health and wellbeing providers."
Deborah Stanton, Head of Student Support Services, said:
“We understand how important students’ mental health and wellbeing is and how concerns like stress and anxiety can have a significant impact upon their life and studies. We have lots of resources available to assist students, including 1:1 counselling, mentoring, group workshops, sport and fitness, healthy eating and self-help information on social media platforms. We want to work closely with all our students to develop our provision and are using the AoC’s charter to help guide our strategy."
Richard Caulfield, Mental Health lead at the Association of Colleges, said:
“Every single day, colleges like Hadlow College provide a world class education and transform the lives of millions of people. This includes providing support for both staff and student wellbeing at the right time, in the right place. This charter gives colleges the chance to publicly state their commitment to the mental health agenda.”
The AoC Mental Health Charter in full:
The mental health charter encourages colleges to commit to:
- Ensuring that wellbeing and mental health work is led by a senior manager supported by a member of staff with particular responsibility for mental health
- Having a wellbeing and mental health policy accompanied by a clear implementation action plan which is monitored regularly and reviewed annually.
- Creating an open and inclusive college ethos which includes respect for those with mental ill health.
- Promoting equality of opportunity and challenging mental health stigma through curriculum teaching and also by promoting wellbeing through tutorial programmes
- Encouraging and collecting student views on mental health and wellbeing by working with the Students Union and other student representative bodies
- Providing appropriate mental health training for staff
- Ensuring a consistent and positive approach to staff wellbeing
- Providing targeted individual mental health support where appropriate or alternatively signposting to external support services
- Providing relevant information to parents and carers
- Establishing effective links with local health system and voluntary sector mental health providers
- Promoting the benefit that physical activity and sport has on mental wellbeing
View the full charter here