LCCM becomes recognised exam centre for RSL

London College of Creative Media (@LCCMlondon) is proud to announce that it has become an official exam centre recognised by Rockschool (@RSLAwards).
RSL is an examination board that was launched in 1991 and offers graded music exams tailor-made for contemporary musicians. Ranging from introductory grades to Grade 8, they also offer diploma qualifications in both teaching and performance, conducting examinations in over 40 countries.
LCCM's status as official exam centre for RSL will enable young people to obtain internationally recognised contemporary music qualifications by taking their exams within its facilities in Southwark. LCCM’s Music Box campus features performance spaces and studios, perfectly suited to hosting exam grading sessions.
RSL has a network of over 1000 institutions around the world.
Dr Simon Jones, Principal at LCCM, said:
“It is a great honour for us to join this exclusive group, dedicated to helping aspiring musicians gain their sought-after qualifications.
“Hosting these exams allows us to be part of a wider community of people passionate about music, allowing LCCM to support young musicians in London. We believe that our students will also benefit from this partnership, having the opportunity to approach a different reality of music education.”
LCCM hosted the first trial day on Wednesday 30 September, receiving positive feedback from both examiners and candidates. “It was a great experience for us, and a great learning opportunity. We look forward to having more exam days with RSL in the future,” added Dr Jones.
About London College of Creative Media (LCCM)
London College of Creative Media (LCCM) – formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music – was founded in 2002 as a music college. Its aim is to establish a new approach to teaching music that mixes an art school environment with the best of music conservatoires and universities.
LCCM has pioneered an educational model where music students have to master both performance and production – a combination that remains vital for most professionals today. With its degrees developed and delivered by leading industry professionals, LCCM’s innovative approach to specialist education prepares students for industry and employment from the moment they start at LCCM.
In the National Student Survey 2020 ranked top amongst contemporary music institutions with an overall student satisfaction score of 86.5%.
About RSL Awards Ltd
In 1991, under the direction of founder Norton York, Rockschool created a unique set of products for a brand-new marketplace: recognised, graded qualifications for contemporary musicians. The traditional instruments performing in a rock band were included in the original graded examinations, Electric guitar, Bass guitar and Drums. After the initial success with these instruments, the company has developed syllabi in Acoustic Guitar, Vocals, Piano and Keyboards, Ukulele, Contemporary Music Theory and the world's first Music Production syllabus.
Over recent years the company, based in West London, has developed a full suite of Vocational Qualifications for the creative industries, which are delivered in over 500 schools and colleges, principally in the UK. These sit alongside a program of contemporary dance qualifications, covering three distinct disciplines: musical theatre, jazz and street dance and a new suite of first to market CQ qualifications in Vlogging and Podcasting.
RSL qualifications are recognised and regulated at the highest level by Ofqual, SFA, CCEA, Qualifications Wales and the Department for Education, with all successful level 3 (Grades 6–8) exams being awarded UCAS points, bolstering university applications.