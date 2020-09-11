 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK Immigration Minister meets Study Group team to discuss support for international students

Details
Hits: 589

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

UK Immigration Minister @Kevin_j_Foster MP met the CEO of Study Group Emma Lancaster and colleagues on the 10th of September as part of a visit to @CardiffUni 

The Minister yesterday (10 Sept) announced that a ‘Student route and Child Student route will open on 5 October 2020 to the best and brightest international students from across the globe’ as part of the government’s commitment to introduce a new points-based immigration system.

In light of the new international student immigration routes opening early next month, Emma Lancaster (CEO at Study Group) met and shared with the Minister views on how to make British education even more competitive internationally and measures to help reach the UK‘s ambitious educational export target of £35 billion by 2030.

Suggestions included:

  • Streamlining visa process for international students and delegating functions to trusted providers to provide a simplified student journey for prospective international students that would help make the UK a more competitive destination.
  • Study Group also committed to continue to work closely with the government on the international education strategy

The Minister and his civil service team held a roundtable discussion with Study Group on issues relating to international students and followed the Minister’s commitment “to make our immigration system much more user friendly and to work with businesses and communities to make sure the system works for everyone."

Speaking of the new student route, the government said:

“International students play a key part in the government’s agenda to unleash the UK’s potential now that we have left the EU. They make important contributions economically, academically, and financially.

“Launching the Student route early sends a clear message to the world we want the best and brightest to come to the UK to study at our globally renowned education institutions.

“There will be no limit on the number of international students who can come to the UK. This will help to increase the total number of international students choosing to study in the UK higher education system each year to 600,000 by 2030, as set out in the International Education Strategy published in March 2019.”

The meeting reflected Study Group’s longstanding engagement with the Home Office and Departments of Education and International Trade to support welcoming policies for international students, including as part of the U.K. International Education Strategy. 

Welcoming the opportunity to talk directly to the Minister and his team, CEO Emma Lancaster said:

“I very much appreciated the chance to engage with the Minister personally and to thank him for his efforts to support for international students through policy mitigation in the face of Covid-19. Both Kevin Foster and the Universities Minister Michelle Donelan have worked closely with the international education sector to mitigate the adverse consequences of Covid-19 on international students to ensure no student has a negative outcome through the immigration system due to a circumstance beyond their control.”

Students return to Royal Leamington Spa College
Sector News
College students have returned to face-to-face learning at Royal Leami
Moreton Morrell College florist set to represent UK in Europe
Sector News
Moreton Morrell College (@MoretonColWCG) floristry student Hannah Bec
HomeServe comment to latest UK Government announcement on apprenticeship funding
Sector News
@HomeServeUK comment to latest UK Government announcement on apprentic

“We also thanked the Minister for his commitment to the very welcome new International Education Strategy and in particular recent changes to reintroduce the opportunity for post-study work visas  which puts the U.K. in line with other countries seeking to attract international students. This is an important change for students seeking an opportunity to develop their careers and to mitigate the cost of study in the U.K., as well as bringing vital skills and tax revenue to the U.K. economy, and we are keen to do our part to communicate the latest developments to talented potential students across the world.”

As a global organisation with its corporate headquarters in the U.K., the Study Group team also shared with the Minister views on how to make British education even more competitive internationally and measures to help reach the U.K.‘s ambitious educational export target of £35 billion by 2030. Suggestions included streamlining visa process for international students and delegating functions to trusted providers to provide a simplified student journey for prospective international students that would help make the UK a more competitive destination. Study Group also committed to continue to work closely with the government on the international education strategy, and to share insights drawn from its 25 years of providing international education across the world and through its extensive network in international education markets across the world.  

Members of the Study Group team included CEO Emma Lancaster, Director for the U.K. and EU Dr Mark Cunnington, Director of Risk and Compliance Peter Skillen, Senior Advisor Ruth Arnold and Head of the Cardiff International Study Centre Chris Hooper. 

The Immigration Minister - a former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales - also met international students and staff from the University of Cardiff where he was hosted by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Colin Riordan. Study Group has been chosen by the University to deliver its pathway programmes for international students and the first cohort will begin their studies via the Cardiff International Study Centre this autumn. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students return to Royal Leamington Spa College
Sector News
College students have returned to face-to-face learning at Royal Leami
Moreton Morrell College florist set to represent UK in Europe
Sector News
Moreton Morrell College (@MoretonColWCG) floristry student Hannah Bec
Microsoft awards The Trafford College Group for advances in digital learning
Sector News
The Trafford College Group (@TraffordCollege) has been recognised as a
NEU writes to Prime Minister about his failures to address school safety
Sector News
After @ONS shows 60% rise in Covid cases in England in past week, @NEU
HomeServe comment to latest UK Government announcement on apprenticeship funding
Sector News
@HomeServeUK comment to latest UK Government announcement on apprentic
Education Secretary sets out aims for higher education
Sector News
Speaking to @UniversitiesUK members @GavinWilliamson told vice-chancel
Sam's enjoyed a rapid rise since leaving University of Northampton
Sector News
From @Netflix comedy #SexEducation to TV football role – Sam’s enj
The government has put students in an impossible situation
Sector News
@nusuk has criticised the new government guidance on reopening univers
Student Loans Company appoints Atos as a Strategic Partner
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (SLC) has appointed Atos, a global leader in
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine launches free vector-borne diseases course
Sector News
@LSHTM and its ARCTEC (@ARCTEC_LSHTM) team, IVCC (@invectorcontrol) an
How can we get pupils and staff back-to-school safely during COVID-19?
Sector News
The project, COVID-19 Mapping and Mitigation in Schools (CoMMinS), wil
Impington International College welcomes its 2020 international cohort
Sector News
Impington International College, (@ImpingtonIntCol) a sixth form locat

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Wednesday, 07 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 hours

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Wednesday, 28 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
Swaleha Khan
Swaleha Khan commented on IBM Unveils Free Digital Learning Platform SkillsBuild Reignite yesterday

Hi Admin
What is “Pro Bono” Legal Work?
www.qredible.co.uk/b/what-is-pro-bono-legal-work/

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4918)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page