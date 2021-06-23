 
£483 million investment to boost and improve school buildings

Details
Schools Minister Baroness Berridge

Pupils across England are set to benefit from improved school facilities, thanks to almost half a billion pounds being invested in school buildings this year.

  • Funding to keep over 1,000 schools across the country in good condition
  • Thousands of children to benefit from improved facilities, as we build back better from the pandemic
  • Part of £1.8 billion total investment to keep school buildings in good condition this year

£483 million from the Condition Improvement Fund will go to 1,199 schools.

The North East and North West are set to receive the largest allocation of funding across all the English regions, with £93 million for 273 successful schools.

Many of the projects funded by Condition Improvement Fund will lead to improved classrooms, more energy efficient buildings and will reduce energy bills for schools – helping to meet the government’s net zero target.

The new School Rebuilding Programme announced by the Prime Minister last year is also on track, with the first 50 schools - supported by £1 billion in funding - confirmed in February.

The government is committed to spreading opportunities across the country and ensuring every child can learn in a high-quality, supportive environment.

Site inspections and detailed planning work is underway meaning construction of the first projects will begin in autumn 2021.

Schools Minister Baroness Berridge said:

“Alongside our ambitious rebuilding programme for schools over the next decade, this government is making sure children learn in the best possible environments. Providing every school with the financial support it needs to build back better for its students.

“Schools are the centres of our communities and both pupils and staff need to have up-to-date classrooms to learn and work in, that’s why the government is spending £1.8 Billion this year alone to improve school buildings.”       

Local authorities, larger multi-academy trusts and Voluntary Aided school bodies such as dioceses, were allocated condition funding earlier this year in accordance with the latest data on their estates.

Smaller academy trusts and sixth form colleges have been able to submit bids to the Department for funding through the Condition Improvement Fund process, for essential maintenance and upgrades. The most pressing 1,199 projects across the country have today been allocated funding.

The Department expects to confirm a further 50 projects in the next wave of the School Rebuilding programme later this year. Projects will range from replacing or refurbishing individual buildings through to whole school rebuilds.

The Department also plans to consult this year to gather views on how future projects are prioritised for the long-term programme, including how evidence about schools’ condition need may be provided to support prioritisation.

The list below shows the regional breakdown of projects and total funding allocated.

Region

Projects Funded

Total funding allocation

North East

46

13m

North West

227

80m

East Midlands

157

41.7m

West Midlands

139

47.1m

Yorkshire & Humber

119

39.9m

South West

159

43.6m

South East

238

90.6m

London

188

71.2m

East of England

193

55.8m

 

NEU comment on School Buildings 

29th Jun 2020: Commenting when the funding was first announced by Government, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We welcome the Government’s newfound commitment to maintaining school buildings and hope this marks a change in direction. This coming Sunday is the tenth anniversary of Michael Gove’s abolition of the Building Schools for the Future programme, a decision he has since described as one of his worst mistakes.

“There are currently 3,731 school buildings in urgent need of immediate repair. In 2017, the National Audit Office estimated it would cost £6.7bn to bring the school estate up to standard; that figure will now be much higher because there has been three years of decline. The Government has cut annual expenditure on school buildings by more than £1 billion in the last two years.

“A building and refurbishment programme is urgently needed. We need the investment spent wisely and not squandered in PFI or PF2 deals.”

