 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Front Line workers have never been more appreciated in modern times than at present

Details
Hits: 260
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
former Public Services student Joe Dunn.

@NPTCGroup recognise the importance of previous students now on the front line during the #Coronavirus pandemic

The recognition of front line workers has never been more appreciated in modern times than at present when we look on with admiration for the roles that our health workers, public service professionals along with many other front line staff play in supporting the current crisis.

NPTC Group of Colleges is always pleased to hear how past students have progressed and especially how they are helping in the current situation.  We were delighted to receive an update recently from @NPTCGroup  Joe qualified from Newtown College with a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Services and went onto study a Degree in Professional Policing at the University of Derby. He has now completed his Degree and will start as a Police Constable with Derbyshire Police force in May.

Joe from Cross Gates is eager to start in the role, he said ‘There’s a great need for front line personnel now and it feels positive to be a key worker able to support the system’.

Ciaran Wheeldon, lecturer on the Public Service course added: “This is what a Further Education College is all about. Laying the groundwork for students to go into their chosen careers. We do a lot of partnership work with the Police, and students get a really good insight into all areas of their roles.  We cover sessions such as – road policing, armed response, defence and prosecution, stop and search, prison visits, sessions with the police dog units and we have even had an exercise on a terrorist lockdown.  It’s great to see students able to build on the skills they have learnt with us in their chosen careers.”

Find out more about our Public Services courses here: www.nptcgroup.ac.uk/schools/sport-and-public-services/

Advertisement

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
Oak National Academy - over a quarter of a million lessons streamed on first day
Sector News
Over a quarter of a million lessons have been accessed on the first da
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
Oak National Academy - over a quarter of a million lessons streamed on first day
Sector News
Over a quarter of a million lessons have been accessed on the first da
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand
College hosting online social media sessions for students and parents in lockdown
Sector News
LECTURERS and staff at @colegcambria are hosting online sessions to an
Coronavirus impact on Graduates securing jobs - just 18% of 2020 Graduates securing jobs compared to 60% in previous years
Sector News
Research by @milkroundonline and @diginbox - #Coronavirus impacting Gr
London School of Business and Finance launches Global Executive MBA in Brazil
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance @LSBF has announced the launch o
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Billion pound support package for innovative firms hit by coronavirus
Sector News
UK businesses driving innovation and development will be helped throug
Government must back proposals to help vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (19 Apr), Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran ha
UK education charity launches new online creative learning platform in time for “homeschooling” summer term
Sector News
An educational entrepreneur has pivoted her national performing arts c
University of Plymouth awarded £500,000 to advance its Knowledge Exchange projects for students, businesses and communities
Sector News
@PlymUni is to receive almost half a million pounds in funding to enha
Funding boost for students to work with business and communities
Sector News
A total of £10 million – announced in October 2019 by the Universit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4434)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page