Front Line workers have never been more appreciated in modern times than at present

@NPTCGroup recognise the importance of previous students now on the front line during the #Coronavirus pandemic

The recognition of front line workers has never been more appreciated in modern times than at present when we look on with admiration for the roles that our health workers, public service professionals along with many other front line staff play in supporting the current crisis.

NPTC Group of Colleges is always pleased to hear how past students have progressed and especially how they are helping in the current situation. We were delighted to receive an update recently from @NPTCGroup Joe qualified from Newtown College with a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Services and went onto study a Degree in Professional Policing at the University of Derby. He has now completed his Degree and will start as a Police Constable with Derbyshire Police force in May.

Joe from Cross Gates is eager to start in the role, he said ‘There’s a great need for front line personnel now and it feels positive to be a key worker able to support the system’.

Ciaran Wheeldon, lecturer on the Public Service course added: “This is what a Further Education College is all about. Laying the groundwork for students to go into their chosen careers. We do a lot of partnership work with the Police, and students get a really good insight into all areas of their roles. We cover sessions such as – road policing, armed response, defence and prosecution, stop and search, prison visits, sessions with the police dog units and we have even had an exercise on a terrorist lockdown. It’s great to see students able to build on the skills they have learnt with us in their chosen careers.”

Find out more about our Public Services courses here: www.nptcgroup.ac.uk/schools/sport-and-public-services/

