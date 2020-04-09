The Institute of Coding launches new virtual coding club for students at home during #Coronavirus

The Institute of Coding (IoC) has partnered with innovative web developer Rifke Sadleir to host a new coding club on 15th – 17th April. The club will show the process behind creating and launching personalised face filters on Instagram and how to code for the web.

With many people now working and learning from home, the IoCoding Club, along with the IoC’s 60+ online courses, provides an easy-to-access route for people to develop and learn new digital skills. The club will include video tutorials and how-tos, drawing on Sadleir’s recent experience working for brands such as Converse. The club’s tutorials will be accessible for anyone with a passion for coding and are suitable for all levels.

Sadleir said, “I’m really excited to share and teach coding skills to young people across the country. I believe that anyone can be a coder, especially if you’re into problem-solving. I think it’s time we show people that digital skills are not out of reach. The IoCoding Club tutorials are open to all, from beginners to experts, so I really hope this encourages people from all backgrounds to get involved.”

As part of their wider CTRL Your Future campaign, the IoC has also launched 404 Not Found – a new IGTV series that explores three key issues within the digital industry. The three-part content series features innovative collaborators from the AI, digital fashion and gaming fields, who each share their experiences of working to reboot the digital sector.

Contributors include Stacey Rebecca, a Twitch streamer who also refers to herself as a “fibro warrior” and champions accessibility for all in the gaming industry; Charlene Prempeh, founder of A Vibe Called Tech which explores the intersection of technology, race and creative expression; and Karinna Nobbs, who is behind A Hot Second, the world’s first digital fashion, circular economy concept, which trades physical goods for virtual experiences.

404 Not Found episodes include:

Episode one: How Do We Address Bias In AI?

Episode two: Is Gaming Accessible?

Episode three: How Can Digital Tech Make Fashion More Sustainable?

