 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeship success for teen Lewis

Details
Hits: 215
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lewis Edmondson

@phxtraining - A Cumbrian teenager has secured his first job in over a year, thanks to support from a regional training provider.

Lewis Edmondson, 19, from Carlisle, has started a new apprenticeship as a photocopier assistant with Gemini Communications, following employment support from PHX Training.

PHX Training supported Lewis from Stanwix to secure the role after he was struggling to find a job or apprenticeship on his own. At the same time, PHX Training was supporting Carlisle-based Gemini Communications to find a new photocopier assistant

Work coaches supported Lewis to update his CV and submit his application for the job, before offering advice ahead of the job interview. With PHX’s support, Lewis researched the company, the photocopiers used and carried out a mock interview to prepare himself.

Lewis has now started work with Gemini Communications, which supplies, installs and maintains IT and telecommunications systems. His apprenticeship will see PHX support him to complete 18 months of learning and working, with a view to moving into a photocopier engineer role at the end of the course.

Sara Weightman, Business Development Officer at PHX Training said: “Lewis had a fantastic approach to finding a job and an apprenticeship is the perfect way for him to improve his skills, while also learning on the job and earning money. He showed great maturity and professionalism throughout the process and the new role will allow him to kickstart his career.

Carol McDougal, General Manager of Gemini Communications, added: “Lewis is very keen and eager to learn and I look forward to seeing him flourish in his new apprenticeship.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement

Letter from Minister Keegan to T Level providers
Sector News
Letter sent to 2020 and 2021 #TLevel Providers by @GillianKeegan MP Pa
Skills for Health and NHS Professionals supporting the urgent training needs of front-line staff
Sector News
Since the sudden escalation of Covid-19, the increased demand on front
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN

You may also be interested in these articles:

The world of employment is changing for everyone
Sector News
#FutureofEmployment - How Has the #GigEconomy Impacted the Amount of T
Letter from Minister Keegan to T Level providers
Sector News
Letter sent to 2020 and 2021 #TLevel Providers by @GillianKeegan MP Pa
Skills for Health and NHS Professionals supporting the urgent training needs of front-line staff
Sector News
Since the sudden escalation of Covid-19, the increased demand on front
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN
Bud Systems offers solution for remote apprenticeship enrolment amid threat of COVID-19
Sector News
@wearebud - the next generation online apprenticeship management syste
The Institute of Coding launches new virtual coding club for students at home during #Coronavirus
Sector News
@IoCoding launches '404 Not Found' with @StaceyofGotham and @rifke.wor
First T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) approved 
Sector News
The first #TLevel Technical Qualifications (TQs) have been published b
Royal Leamington Spa College marketing course commended for fifth successive year
Sector News
@CIM_Exchange has commended @LeamColWCG @WCollegeGroup Diploma in Prof
Emergency funding to help small charities survive Covid-19
Sector News
@CityBridgeTrust : The City’s largest independent funder has announc
5 ways parents and children can win in lockdown
Sector News
That’s why it’s essential to have a coping strategy and @edpsydan,
Awarding vocational and technical qualifications this summer
Sector News
Calculated results for qualifications used for progression to higher a
Kurdish student excels with home learning
Sector News
An English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student at @Keighley

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4359)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page