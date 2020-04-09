Royal Leamington Spa College marketing course commended for fifth successive year

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@CIM_Exchange has commended @LeamColWCG @WCollegeGroup Diploma in Professional Marketing course for fifth year

Royal Leamington Spa College’s marketing course has been commended for excellent performance for a fifth successive year.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has commended the college for it strategic marketing module, which is part of the CIM Level 6 Diploma in Professional Marketing course.

Students who take this course are senior marketing professionals looking to take the next step in their careers. It is the highest level marketing course offered at the college and has been delivered for eight years.

All of the students who took the course achieved a Distinction or Merit in the recent assessment of the strategic marketing module, which lasted 10 weeks.

WCG is one of the few providers to offer the course locally, as it must be delivered by individuals who have studied and operated as marketing practitioners at that level.

Over the course of the last five years the marketing course has also been accredited for Integrated Communications, Mastering Metrics, Digital Marketing and Digital Strategy.

Pam Bates, Professional Expert for the CIM courses at the college, said: “To receive this commendation from the CIM is fantastic for us and continues a great trend over the last few years.

“It’s testament to the great team of tutors we have at the college, providing a high standard of teaching that helped our students to produce a fantastic set of results in the end of module exams.

“We have people come from all over the Midlands to study with us. Receiving this commendation for our level six course shows how we can work with marketing professionals throughout their careers, all the way from being an apprentice to a marketing director.

“We can map out a career pathway and provide the technical training support to help them develop.

“The students love it. We maintain a relationship and there is a community developing amongst alumni. We’re now seeing apprentices being sent to us for training by individuals who studied with us at level 6, as they know we will provide the high standard of training required.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Letter sent to 2020 and 2021 #TLevel Providers by @GillianKeegan MP Pa Sector News Since the sudden escalation of Covid-19, the increased demand on front Sector News The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN