Parents and students commend staff at Stanmore College for instantaneous move to online learning during the coronavirus crisis

@StanmoreCollege has played a key role in ensuring that all staff have the necessary equipment and latest technology to prevent any gaps in learning for students. Teachers and support staff were all supplied with laptops that had preloaded software enabling them to access drives, resources and software applications. MS Teams was up and running for immediate communication and online classes with students, who are all given Office 365 on joining the College.

The College did not hesitate before moving to a remote working environment for staff as well as students to protect them in line with social distancing. Risk assessments were undertaken to ensure staff were working in a manner that adhered to health and safety offsite and yoga and relaxation material shared as a reminder to take breaks during the working day.

A number of supportive responses from parents and students have been received including the following:

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you for everything you have done to support the students during the Covid 19 crisis. You really have done a fantastic job of ensuring our young adults continue to receive the best possible education in very difficult circumstances.” 

“My daughter has been supported at every lesson with clear and concise instruction and contact with the tutor where required. She isn't bored, confused or out of touch with her friends. I asked her yesterday how she was feeling and she said she felt good as although she was at home she still felt she was at college.” 

“I can only try to imagine the work you have put into this, I don't think anyone can truly appreciate what goes on behind the scenes.”

“You have got it absolutely right!”

The College has indicated that it greatly appreciates this feedback and is extremely proud of all its hard working staff and students for engaging and transferring to virtual classrooms and learning at this difficult time. Thanks was also expressed to parents for assisting learners in a speedy transition.

A great example has been set and, crucially, students are still on target to achieve their future goals.

