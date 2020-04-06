NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers

The site, Coronavirus and Schools (https://coronavirusandschools.org.uk/) covers many of the pressing questions being asked by families including our latest advice on exams and assessment, learning outside of school, child well-being and mental health, SEND support and communication with schools. The NEU is recommending resources to parents to support home learning. Union members – teachers and TAs – are also providing tips and advice via the site on how parents can support their child to continue to engage in learning during this period.

The site will be updated regularly as more information from Government and exam bodies is received.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union said; "In these difficult times many parents and carers are struggling to make sense of what home learning should look like. Many also have concerns about their children and young people’s well being and also what can be expected from this year’s exams and assessment.