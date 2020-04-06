 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers

Details
Hits: 289
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NEUnion launches microsite providing advice for parents and carers 

The site, Coronavirus and Schools (https://coronavirusandschools.org.uk/) covers many of the pressing questions being asked by families including our latest advice on exams and assessment, learning outside of school, child well-being and mental health, SEND support and communication with schools.

The NEU is recommending resources to parents to support home learning. Union members – teachers and TAs – are also providing tips and advice via the site on how parents can support their child to continue to engage in learning during this period.

The site will be updated regularly as more information from Government and exam bodies is received.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union said;

"In these difficult times many parents and carers are struggling to make sense of what home learning should look like. Many also have concerns about their children and young people’s well being and also what can be expected from this year’s exams and assessment. 

"The NEU has covered many of the main questions and concerns being raised. We hope this will give families some clarity on what they and their children could be doing and also hopefully alleviate some concerns. 

"This is not education as we know it but headteachers and teachers, working alongside Government are doing all they can to ensure children and their families are not unnecessarily stressed or anxious"

Advertisement

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UKâ€™s education system is already astr

You may also be interested in these articles:

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
5 careers that keep you learning
Sector News
It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest we’re all after something a littl
Coronavirus: Advice for Students Coping with Isolation
Sector News
#Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in ways we could never h
Creating the Connected Campus
Sector News
@ArubaNetworks and @KHIPUNetworks work with leading Educational instit
University of Edinburgh launches free COVID-19 critical care course for NHS staff
Sector News
@EdinburghUni’s MSc Critical Care team – in conjunction with the R
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UK’s education system is already astr
How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education?
Sector News
#Coronavirus has changed university education for students across the
REC welcomes business rate discount for employment businesses but warns against continuing to charge apprenticeship levy on furloughed workers
Sector News
Time to protect jobsThe government has confirmed that employment busin
Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Free School Meals to be extended over the Easter Holidays
Sector News
Government extension of Free School Meals over the Easter Holiday Comm
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarah Smith
Sarah Smith has published a new article: Are University Students Justified in Refund Demands for Coronavirus Closures? 2 hours 40 minutes ago
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: 5 careers that keep you learning 5 hours 6 minutes ago
Whatuni
Whatuni has published a new article: How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education? 5 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4345)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page