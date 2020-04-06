Creating the Connected Campus

@ArubaNetworks and @KHIPUNetworks work with leading Educational institutions to revolutionise the way IT services are delivered

As the world responds to the current health crisis, the well-being of KHIPU Networks’ customers and everyone impacted by this pandemic remains their top priority. To support teachers and students, and the huge number of people working from home, KHIPU Networks are committed to help maintain business continuity for all their customers in these challenging times.

2019 was a hugely successful year for Aruba and Platinum Partner KHIPU Networks, together, working in partnership with several UK universities and colleges, have helped transform learning and teaching experiences for thousands of students and staff.

By addressing common challenges within the education sector, they have designed world-class networking solutions to give students and staff ultra-reliable, high-speed and secure connectivity. Intelligent network provisioning is helping revolutionise digital life on campus – by empowering students and staff to embrace the latest digital learning tools, while enabling IT departments to proactively enhance the user experience.

THE REAL CONNECTIVITY CHALLENGE

Today, the challenge of delivering reliable and secure IT services in Higher Education (HE) and Further Education (FE) is huge.

According to the JISC Digital Experience Insights Survey 2019 about 8 in 10 students used a smartphone to support their learning in 2019. Student learning is fast becoming a digital experience. Many students now take notes on smartphones, access recorded lectures and use apps to manage time, study notes and revision.

Understandably, these new trends put a massive strain on the demand for secure and reliable wireless and wired networking. For students, using multiple devices anywhere and everywhere, campus-wide connectivity is no longer a luxury – it’s become essential to a productive, enjoyable learning experience.

Chris Butler, Head of Business Development, KHIPU Networks says;

“It’s easy to take good connectivity for granted when it works. But when it doesn’t, users get frustrated and IT gets the kick back - the reality is, loss of connectivity is intolerable. Ultimately, many institutions are discovering that their networks, whether wireless, wired or both, cannot provide the level of service demanded by their users, lacking the scalability and reliability required to cope with today’s demands for anytime, anywhere, any device networking.”

As a result, more and more HE and FE institutions are choosing to transform their networks, opting for modern, intelligent solutions that can cope with these new demands. So, with the big shift to digital transformation for enhanced learning and teaching, and user expectations for 24x7x365 network availability, IT must be fit for purpose.

To offer a world-class educational experience, education providers know that they need to offer world-class connectivity. Aruba and KHIPU Networks have met this challenge by focusing on three key areas:

1. Always connected – that’s a vow

Why shouldn’t you relate to any device, anywhere, anytime on campus? With a growing dependence on mobile devices, the growth in IoT and a desire to learn and connect virtually anywhere, network refreshes have typically required a strong focus around campus-wide wireless access. Resulting in ultra-reliable, high-speed and secure wireless connectivity for all types of users. It can be a huge step up for the institutions – from providing just an average IT service to delivering a world-class ‘always-on’ digital experience that transforms the way students work and learn.

“KHIPU’s wireless network blueprint for the education sector, based upon Aruba Networks technology, has enabled us to provide an enhanced user experience delivering the services our students demand whether in their rooms or on campus”.

- Sean Ashford, Networks and Systems Manager, University of Winchester

2. A shift in IT mentality – from break/fix to technology enabler

Our projects are changing how educational institutions see IT. They no longer view network infrastructure as just the backbone of IT, but as an opportunity to proactively add value to the student experience. For example, the use of Aruba’s ALE (Analytics and Location Engine) allow students to check study space availability in real time – saving wasted journeys and promoting good use of campus resources. It’s a clear demonstration of how intelligent network design not only transforms the digital experience for students (through better reliability and speed), but also enhances the wider learning experience – bridging the physical and digital worlds.

“Ensuring the best possible user experience is a key requirement for student satisfaction. Our simple process enables any ‘allowed’ user device to connect to our network securely and seamlessly. Our ‘home from home’ service has been in place since September 2016 and we continually improve and develop it based upon user feedback. It’s been a huge success for the College’s IT team based upon our satisfied and smiling students”.

- Sue Rogers, IT Director, St John’s College, University of Cambridge

3. Staying safe online – the overriding need for network security

Our projects have harnessed Aruba’s market-leading expertise in network design and KHIPU’s world-class reputation for cyber security. This has helped create secure future-proof networks that give students and staff the confidence that their information is safe. It also gives institutions peace of mind that they are well defended against cyber threats.

“Delivering reliable and fast wireless services is crucial for the university, however, so is security. We worked closely with KHIPU and Aruba, to deliver a campus-wide service that improves the user experience without compromising security”.

- Rob Spalding, Head of Infrastructure, Anglia Ruskin University

In summary, in 2019 Aruba and KHIPU played a key role in helping leading FE and HE institutions offer world-class connectivity to their students, staff and visitors. In so doing, they are transforming the overall learning and teaching experience.

“Customers praised Aruba Networks’ rich management interfaces, monitoring tools, and location services, especially the ability to connect IoT devices using wireless options outside of just using Wi-Fi with Aruba’s access points (APs).”

- Forrester New Wave™, Wireless Solutions, Q3 2019 report.