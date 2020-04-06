Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College

Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @WCollegeGroup thanks to an imaginative tutor.

Ally Forsyth, a tutor at Warwick Trident College, part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), is using his toddler’s toy cars to help teach his motor vehicle students through online video tutorials.

The resourceful tutor is one of many at the college group’s sites in Warwickshire and Worcestershire who are adapting to teaching online from home since face-to-face learning was suspended due to coronavirus.

Virtual floristry and equine demonstrations from lecturers at Moreton Morrell College are among other innovative approaches to learning, and follow on from a series of virtual open events held by WCG to enable prospective students to still access information about courses.

Ally said: “I decided to post video tutorials online to make it a bit more interesting and fun for the students as it’s important to engage with them as much as possible at this time. I started with drawings but without any movement, it was hard to convey the knowledge.

“At college we have access to hi-tech facilities and equipment but unfortunately at home, I don’t have access to a car that I can dismantle to demonstrate.

“I looked around at home to see what I could use and my son Liam’s toy cars were just what I needed. I’ve used one of his sit-on cars and a push-along truck to demonstrate vehicle movement. It’s different but it works!

“The videos link directly to the written work that I have set the students so it just helps to bring it all to life, and bring a bit of humour at the same time.”

Ally, who completed his own apprenticeship at Warwick Trident College and has been a tutor there for four years, has also been posting quizzes online to help students with their revision and has set up weekly online chat groups to answer any queries.

Ally added: “I’ve put the videos on Youtube as well as I thought I might as well teach the world as well as my students!”

