 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport Shortlisted for Regional Award

Details
Hits: 290
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher, has been shortlisted for the Community Impact Award in the Hampshire Education Awards 2020. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Guildhall Winchester on 17th June 2020.

The Hampshire Education Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of staff, governors and wider colleagues across Hampshire schools and colleges. The Community Impact Award extends this, recognising the work of individuals to promote well-being, positivity, and partnerships in the local community. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges from across Hampshire schools and colleges.

Barton Peveril’s Second Year Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme students with Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher.

Alix Christopher, who teaches Sport at Barton Peveril, was shortlisted for her work promoting sport and inclusivity in the College and wider community:

Christopher voluntarily coordinates the College This Girl Can Ambassadors, who work to encourage female participation in sport. As a result of the large number of ambassadors the College has, Barton Peveril is the best represented college in the region. 

The Teacher of Sport is also the leader of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme at Barton Peveril, helping elite athletes study and compete at the same time and works with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Disability Sport Coordinator to organise an annual indoor athletics event for disabled children.

Speaking on being shortlisted, Alix Christopher said:

“I am very grateful to be nominated, I think community networking is one of the most effective ways for us to prepare our students for their futures and encouraging them to be active members of the community sets them on course to reach their full potential. I really enjoy being a part of this process and helping to guide the students.”

Barton Peveril Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, praised his colleague for her award:

“Alix is a fantastic member of the team, who works tirelessly inside and outside of college to promote and encourage wider participation in sport. We are very proud of Alix for the nomination.”

Advertisement

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UKâ€™s education system is already astr

You may also be interested in these articles:

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
5 careers that keep you learning
Sector News
It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest we’re all after something a littl
Coronavirus: Advice for Students Coping with Isolation
Sector News
#Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in ways we could never h
Creating the Connected Campus
Sector News
@ArubaNetworks and @KHIPUNetworks work with leading Educational instit
NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers
Sector News
@NEUnion launches microsite providing advice for parents and carers Th
University of Edinburgh launches free COVID-19 critical care course for NHS staff
Sector News
@EdinburghUni’s MSc Critical Care team – in conjunction with the R
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UK’s education system is already astr
How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education?
Sector News
#Coronavirus has changed university education for students across the
REC welcomes business rate discount for employment businesses but warns against continuing to charge apprenticeship levy on furloughed workers
Sector News
Time to protect jobsThe government has confirmed that employment busin
Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarah Smith
Sarah Smith has published a new article: Are University Students Justified in Refund Demands for Coronavirus Closures? 2 hours 38 minutes ago
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: 5 careers that keep you learning 5 hours 4 minutes ago
Whatuni
Whatuni has published a new article: How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education? 5 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4345)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page