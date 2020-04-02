 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CONTINUITY OF SUPPORT AND PAYMENTS TO THE POST-16 SECTOR DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Details
Hits: 221

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Statement from the Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) Board of Directors 

The pandemic represents a significant challenge to the post-16 skills eco-system, operationally and financially. By definition, examinations and assessments come usually at the end of a cycle of teaching and learning, including apprenticeship end-point assessments.

Because of the impact of Covid-19 and strict social distancing measures, the Federation agrees that Government and regulators must take decisive action to ensure there is adequate operational and financial support for the whole skills ecosystem at this time, including support for recovery when the crisis is over.

In the meantime, we call upon all post-16 providers in the system to continue paying their suppliers, including awarding organisations and end-point assessment organisations, within the accepted norms of business practice over the next 3 months, regardless of whether such activities have taken place.

We are encouraged by the work of the devolved administrations in this area, including the combined mayoral authorities, who do seem to understand the importance of supporting the whole FE and skills system at this critical time.

Moreover, now is not the time for one part of the skills and apprenticeship system to try and avoid paying the other, when in fact, we all need to pull together.

Board of Directors

2 April 2020

 

Advertisement

Top 10 Tips to help parents manager their teenager's mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak
Sector News
Feeling safe is essential in the effective management of #anxiety. The
CITB announce their decision to furlough a number of staff
Sector News
CITB has today (2 April 2020) announced a decision to make financial s
1 in 4 employers expect permanent redundancies from coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Over 50 per cent of UK employers will look to furlough their staff but

You may also be interested in these articles:

MyKindaFuture Innovates New Platform to Protect and Support Furloughed Employees
Sector News
@MyKindaFuture Innovates with New Platform to Protect Furloughed Emplo
Social work register
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/02/social-work-register/Social wo
LONDON MUM PROUD OF AUTISTIC SON’S AMAZING WORK FOR NHS
Sector News
A mother from East London is a very proud parent this autism awareness
Many good businesses at risk of insolvency unless access to finance is sped up – REC tells government
Sector News
@RECPress - Many good businesses at risk of insolvency unless access t
Top 10 Tips to help parents manager their teenager's mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak
Sector News
Feeling safe is essential in the effective management of #anxiety. The
CITB announce their decision to furlough a number of staff
Sector News
CITB has today (2 April 2020) announced a decision to make financial s
1 in 4 employers expect permanent redundancies from coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Over 50 per cent of UK employers will look to furlough their staff but
£35,000 Bursary Set Up By Distance Learning Provider
Sector News
In light of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the world of work has
Sotech finalists for Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award
Sector News
@Sotech_ wins MANUFACTURING AWARD @NEBizAwards As a team, we are thril
LRN DEVELOPS LEVEL PRE A QUALIFICATIONS
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has developed a new qualification, spe
Online education platform Shaw Academy offers free courses in areas affected by Coronavirus
Sector News
Following a surge in people applying for online courses, Dublin based
Unionlearn launches Learning @ Home Campaign
Sector News
@Unionlearn are today (4 Apr) launching a Learning @ Home Campaign to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4330)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page