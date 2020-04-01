South Staffordshire College are finalists at The School Leaver Awards

@southstaffs are delighted to be a finalist in the 2020 @_SchoolLeavers awards across 4 category areas: Best Further Education College and Apprenticeship Training, Top Apprenticeship Training Provider, Best Learning Experience and Best Assessment and Feedback.

Winners of the School Leaver Awards are based on the results of surveys completed by apprentices and school leavers at participating firms and training providers. Apprentices were asked to rate their experiences across a range of areas which are based on values the award hosts believe young people value when choosing an employer or training provider. These range from work-life balance, and salary to company culture and team dynamics.

John Renshaw, Head of Apprenticeships at the college says "Recognising the success of young people and seeing them grow in confidence and progress within their chosen careers supported by the College and employers on an Apprenticeship is incredibly rewarding. I am so proud that South Staffordshire College has been selected as a finalist at The School Leaver Awards 2020".

South Staffordshire College will need to wait until the prestigious awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London this September to see if the scores awarded by apprentices will be enough to crown the college best in class.

Kirk Hookham, Deputy Chief Executive at South Staffordshire College says ‘I am so pleased that South Staffordshire College has been shortlisted for 4 awards. This truly recognises the hard work and dedication from staff at the college to ensure that apprentices have a high-quality experience on their apprenticeship’.

To find out more about the awards, and to view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.schoolleaverawards.co.uk/finalists

