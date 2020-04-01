 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Working in Welsh – NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award

Details
Hits: 363
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Working in Welsh – NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award
@NPTCGroup has been awarded the highly prestigious ‘Work Welsh Award 2020: Employer of the Year’ by Learn Welsh – part of Welsh Government.

The College has been part of the Work Welsh Further Education scheme since 2017, with around 850 members of staff following Welsh language training.

The Executive Team and Senior Management Team have been very supportive from the outset, encouraging staff to join the scheme, with Heads of Schools scheduling lessons around staff needs to ensure high attendance.

Staff have also been encouraged to attend residential Work Welsh lessons, as well as lunchtime and evening classes.

In 2018, the College achieved 83% of staff completing the online Cwrs Croeso/Welcome course, which is now part of the group’s induction and staff appraisal programme.

All staff across the campuses now greet each other in Welsh and use Welsh phrases confidently.

Angharad Morgan, Bilingual Development Coordinator said: “NPTC Group of Colleges is very honoured to accept the prestigious ‘2020 Work Welsh Employer of the Year Award’. College staff have thoroughly enjoyed the Work Welsh scheme; it has certainly had a positive impact on their Welsh language development and self-confidence. Staff on the scheme are now using their Welsh in lessons, with their students and with their colleagues. It has been a very positive course for all involved and we are grateful to Work Welsh for funding such a great scheme!”

If you are a Welsh-speaking student or want to learn, you can find out more about Welsh at NPTC Group of Colleges here: nptcgroup.ac.uk/student-zone/in-college/welsh-speaking-want-learn

If you would like to find out more about Learn Welsh click here: https://learnwelsh.cymru

Advertisement

CONTINUITY OF SUPPORT AND PAYMENTS TO THE POST-16 SECTOR DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
Sector News
Statement from the Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) Board of Direct
CITB announce their decision to furlough a number of staff
Sector News
CITB has today (2 April 2020) announced a decision to make financial s
1 in 4 employers expect permanent redundancies from coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Over 50 per cent of UK employers will look to furlough their staff but

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

MyKindaFuture Innovates New Platform to Protect and Support Furloughed Employees
Sector News
@MyKindaFuture Innovates with New Platform to Protect Furloughed Emplo
Social work register
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/02/social-work-register/Social wo
LONDON MUM PROUD OF AUTISTIC SON’S AMAZING WORK FOR NHS
Sector News
A mother from East London is a very proud parent this autism awareness
Many good businesses at risk of insolvency unless access to finance is sped up – REC tells government
Sector News
@RECPress - Many good businesses at risk of insolvency unless access t
Top 10 Tips to help parents manager their teenager's mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak
Sector News
Feeling safe is essential in the effective management of #anxiety. The
CONTINUITY OF SUPPORT AND PAYMENTS TO THE POST-16 SECTOR DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
Sector News
Statement from the Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) Board of Direct
CITB announce their decision to furlough a number of staff
Sector News
CITB has today (2 April 2020) announced a decision to make financial s
1 in 4 employers expect permanent redundancies from coronavirus crisis
Sector News
Over 50 per cent of UK employers will look to furlough their staff but
£35,000 Bursary Set Up By Distance Learning Provider
Sector News
In light of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the world of work has
Sotech finalists for Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award
Sector News
@Sotech_ wins MANUFACTURING AWARD @NEBizAwards As a team, we are thril
LRN DEVELOPS LEVEL PRE A QUALIFICATIONS
Sector News
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has developed a new qualification, spe
Online education platform Shaw Academy offers free courses in areas affected by Coronavirus
Sector News
Following a surge in people applying for online courses, Dublin based

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4330)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page