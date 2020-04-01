 
Live Online courses launched to support learning during the Coronavirus pandemic

Details
@BritSafe launch Live Online courses to support learning during the #Coronavirus pandemic

“There’s nothing to stop you learning from home – and staying safe” says British Safety Council

The British Safety Council has developed a series of Live Online courses to help remote workers continue their health, safety and environmental training and learning as the nation changes its working habits to meet the threat of Coronavirus.

The courses will be delivered live online by the same tutors who deliver British Safety Council face-to-face training. Students connect to the courses remotely using a PC, laptop or tablet and download the relevant software in advance to access a platform where they can see and interact with the tutor and with each other throughout the course. 

Speaking from his home office this morning the Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council said:

“There are many positive as well as challenging aspects of remote working and we want to ensure that as many people as possible still have access to the health, safety and environmental training that they need.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis the British Safety Council launched a series free online resources to help employers and employees adapt to new ways of working and the feedback we received has been very positive.  Live Online now takes that one step further, for people that want structured support from a tutor without having to be in a classroom. Unlike other providers our tutors are on hand throughout the course to help and advice.

Mike Robinson went on to say:

“The British Safety Council believes that no one should be injured or made ill through their work. It is at times like this that true innovation in health, safety and wellbeing can happen. Live Online is a radical new way for anyone interested in these areas to learn.”

Links: https://www.britsafe.org/training-and-learning/how-can-i-study/live-online/ 

The Courses available Live Online by the British Safety Council are:

  • IOSH Managing Safely
  • IOSH Working Safely
  • NEBOSH National Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety
  • NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety
  • NEBOSH National Certificate in Fire Safety and Risk Management
  • NEBOSH National Certificate in Construction Health and Safety
  • NEBOSH HSE Introduction to Incident Investigation
  • IEMA Foundation Certificate in Environmental Management
  • Health and Safety for Directors and Senior Managers
  • Mental Health: Start the Conversation
  • Mental Health: Manage the Conversation

 

 

