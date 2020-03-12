London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission

Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appointed as an advisor to a new independent group, set up to support disabled students.

The new Disabled Students’ Commission will advise and inform universities and other higher education providers on ways to improve support for disabled students. It aims to ensure that people with disabilities have access to a positive and successful university experience.

In her role as FE advisor to the new Commission, Sam will draw on her expertise as principal of a college with outstanding SEND provision. London South East Colleges supports students with a wide range of complex to moderate learning needs and was given the top rating by Ofsted last year.

In addition, Sam was appointed by the Department for Education as a National Leader of Further Education earlier this year. In this role, Sam supports and mentors other colleges in need of improvement.

Commenting on her appointment to the Disabled Students’ Commission, Sam says:

“It’s vital that everyone wanting to access higher education has the opportunity to do so. People with disabilities should not have their choices limited and as a sector, we need to ensure that every student is fully supported.

“I look forward to sharing my experience with the Commission and hope to ensure that we have a positive impact on the opportunities and outcomes for disabled students in higher education.”

The Disabled Students’ Commission was announced in June 2019 and is being chaired by Professor Geoff Layer.

