 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CoLRiC announces that 2020 nominations are open for 2 prestigious awards

Details
Hits: 334
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

‘Libraries play a critical role in supporting organisational goals and strategies. Our resources and services have demonstrable value and impact helping create and sustain an institution-wide lifelong learning environment.' Mirna Peach and Corinne Walker, the Co-Chairs of CoLRiC

CoLRiC is committed to acknowledging and celebrating exemplary practice and innovation across the FE and Sixth Form College sector and is delighted to announce that nominations are now open for two prestigious CoLRiC awards:

  • The Best Practice Award (BPA)
  • The Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award

Both awards celebrate creativity, resourcefulness and enterprise in Library and Learning Resource Services across the sector.

How are you making a difference? We’re looking for BPA applications from teams that can demonstrate the value and impact of their service provision in any capacity. We are delighted that this year’s BPA is sponsored by IS Oxford.

Do you work with a colleague who has made an exceptional contribution to the workplace? The Jeff Cooper Award for Inspirational Information Professional of the Year is named in honour of CoLRiC's founder and will be presented to an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to change lives and empower students.

Last week, we opened online bookings for the June 5th 2020 CoLRiC Conference 'Developing Resilience: surviving and thriving in tough times.' One strand of our conference programme is all about 'Celebrating Success' where we will present these two awards.

Please find attached information about how to nominate a team or individual. Any College Library/Learning Resources Service that is a current member of CoLRiC is eligible to apply.

Submissions open from Friday 13th March 2020.

The closing date is 24th April 2020.

To book a conference place please go here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/developing-resilience-surviving-and-thriving-in-tough-times-tickets-92168677997?utm_term=eventurl_text

Advertisement

Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

You may also be interested in these articles:

#BritishScienceWeek - The Changing Landscape for Women in Engineering
Sector News
The growth of the engineering industry has seen the UK workplace becom
National Accreditation for Exeter College Counselling Qualification
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s Advanced Professional Diploma in Counselling Theory
Lessons in Cybersecurity: Learning what we can do to evade cyber-threats
Sector News
With the growing sophistication and use of digital technology, student
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit
London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission
Sector News
Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appoin
A ‘Good’ start for recently merged FE college
Sector News
East Anglia’s @EastCoast_Coll has received a glowing report followin
Helping universities and colleges take learning online in response to the #Coronavirus
Sector News
Starting today, every university in the world impacted by #Covid_19 wi
Majority of Scottish Citizens Believe IoT and Digitisation Will Enhance Education in Scotland
Sector News
@Capita research highlights benefits of #IoT and connected #EdTech - S
Higher and further education staff urged to learn water rescue skills
Sector News
Higher and further education staff urged by @RLSSUK to learn water res
Local technology firm supports Portsmouth University’s Esports society in local gaming tournament
Sector News
UK technology provider Novatech Ltd continue their partnership with th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kelly O'Meara
Kelly O'Meara shared a video in channel. 12 hours 11 minutes ago

The quality of education - Curriculum Intent explained by Ofsted's Chris Jones

The quality of education - Curriculum Intent...

Source: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fenews/the-quality-of-education-curriculum-inte Over the next three weeks FE News are going to be running a...

Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: #BritishScienceWeek - The Changing Landscape for Women in Engineering 15 hours 3 minutes ago
London South East Colleges
London South East Colleges has published a new article: London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission 16 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page