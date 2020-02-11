This consultation has concluded

The response document sets out the government’s plans to remove excessive burdens on businesses employing salaried workers without removing protections or benefits for these workers.

The government is also making it easier for businesses to comply with the National Minimum Wage (NMW) rules by:

  • improving guidance and support
  • resuming the NMW naming scheme with a focus on educating employers and workers

We received 101 responses from a range of stakeholders, including:

  • employers
  • employer groups
  • trade unions
  • public sector bodies
  • charities

We're seeking views on the National Minimum Wage (NMW) rules regarding salaried workers and the operation of salary sacrifice schemes.

This consultation ran from
to

This consultation seeks views on:

  • proposed changes to the National Minimum Wage Regulations which relate specifically to salaried hours work and where employers feel National Minimum Wage rules unfairly penalise them without generating any benefit or protection for workers
  • the practical operation of salary sacrifice schemes

Salaried hours work and salary sacrifice consultation

