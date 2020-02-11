 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!

Details
Hits: 122
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice has been making a name for himself in the workplace at Two Twenty Staircases in Foston.

Two Twenty design and manufacture bespoke timber staircases for builders and merchants. During his apprenticeship, Adam has the opportunity to work on a range of projects, including the recent creation of six bespoke staircases that will be sent out as display items to advertise the company’s products.

An apprenticeship is a real job with training, combining hands-on work with the chance to train and get qualified in a particular industry. Apprentices have the opportunity to gain skills and work experience, while employers gain enthusiastic members of staff who they can train to suit the skills requirements of the company.

Successful apprentice, Adam Piper said: “I like an apprenticeship as you don’t get treated like a student. I enjoy working in a big work environment with a variety of people. I also have the opportunity to learn skills on tools and machinery I wouldn’t have known about.”

He added: “I definitely enjoy an apprenticeship more than studying in the classroom; it’s different work every day and I enjoy it. You get experience as well as the qualification which is what most companies are after. I would like to work my way up and become the boss one day so I can help apprentices where I am now to learn the trade.”

Speaking about the importance of apprentices to businesses, Neil Glover, Operations Manager at Two Twenty commented: “I think apprenticeships should be a big part of any business. It’s important to get young people in and get them trained up to help the business and the economy. Apprentices are keen to work, learn new skills and take themselves forward to start producing the quality items they’ve been shown how to make. Apprenticeships are absolutely vital to employers as they enable them to train the staff they need to take their business forward for future growth.”

Advertisement

Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge

You may also be interested in these articles:

Policy paper: National minimum wage law: enforcement
Sector News
Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum w
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together
Sector News
Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutio
Simplified processes provide welcome boost for UK researchers
Sector News
From today (11 Feb) the governmentâ€™s overarching research body, UK R
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page