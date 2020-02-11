East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising

 
East Sussex College raises over £12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising

Details
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over £12,500 for St Michael’s Hospice following a year of fundraising activities.

The college joined forces with the Hastings-based charity and pledged to reach a target of £10,000.

The fundraising year began in September 2018 when staff entered a team into the annual Dragon Boat race at Bewl Water. Students and staff then came up with a number of exciting fundraising events for the rest of the year.

Students from across various college courses worked together to transform the Station Plaza campus into a winter wonderland for a Christmas Fair. A team of 30 donned yellow vests to run the Hastings Half Marathon in March, and thrill-seekers abseiled down the side of the 70ft Station Plaza building in April.

A member of staff pulled on their walking boots to complete a 96-mile Highland walk, golf enthusiasts enjoyed 18-holes at Sedlescombe Golf Club, and Station Plaza’s Coast Restaurant put on a Morrocan-themed dinner evening.

To round off the year, Sports tutors flew to North Africa to complete a 40km trek across the Sahara Desert.

Karen Emson, Charity Partnerships Coordinator at East Sussex College, said, “It’s been a fantastic year of fundraising. The whole college has got behind our fundraising efforts, whether it was taking part in some of these exciting activities, or giving generously to support their colleagues.

“I’m delighted that we were able to smash our original target and help to support this vitally important charity.”

Jodie Cornford, Events Manager at St Michael’s Hospice, said, “We want to say thank you to all the staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings, who all helped to raise this fantastic amount for the Hospice. We were very impressed with their innovative fundraising ideas, getting the whole community engaged and helping to raise awareness of the Hospice and the vital service it provides.”

The college is now on the lookout for another charity partner of the year. If you’re a charity and would like to work alongside the college then please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Karen to discuss how we can work together.

