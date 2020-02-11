 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow

Details
Hits: 195
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 #TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students from 24 schools across Northern Ireland took part in a regional heat of the @Tomorrows_Eng ineers EEP #Robotics Challenge

Managed locally by leading Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics #STEM educational charity Sentinus, and hosted in partnership with The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB NI), regional heats have been taking place in early 2020 across the UK, ahead of the national finals at The Big Bang Fair in March.

By building, programming and controlling LEGO robots, the Challenge introduces student teams to real-world engineering, technology, robotics and computing tasks, and aims to help students put their school learning into context and at the same time discover exciting new careers. Students had to research, design and present their own solution to a contemporary engineering problem faced by STEM professionals in the aviation industry.

Bill Connor, Sentinus CEO, commented,

“The Tomorrow’s Engineers UK-wide competition is a fantastic way of inspiring the next generation of engineers and gives participants first-hand experience in problem-solving, initiative and team working. We hear regularly from the industry about STEM skills shortages and gaps, therefore communicating the breadth and variety of engineering careers to young people is vital for the future of the NI economy. Sentinus is passionate about highlighting the excitement and creativity of engineering through events and competitions like this, and the Challenge is instrumental in developing engineering design, construction and programming skills.”

Barry Neilson, CITB NI, CEO said,

“We were delighted to work in partnership with Sentinus for the Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge, it was great to see all the school pupils working hard within their teams, focusing on their skills in order to compete in the challenge. The skills the teams had to demonstrate are vital for a career in construction and it was clear from their hard work and determination that they are indeed the constructors and engineers of the future. Congratulations to all those who took part and those who are heading to the national finals.”

Sentinus is an educational charity working with more than 60,000 young people each year, from schools and colleges across Northern Ireland and further afield, delivering programmes that promote engagement in STEM and support the development of scientific and technological skills.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Policy paper: National minimum wage law: enforcement
Sector News
Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum w
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together
Sector News
Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutio
Simplified processes provide welcome boost for UK researchers
Sector News
From today (11 Feb) the governmentâ€™s overarching research body, UK R
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page