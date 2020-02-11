 
Blooms and Business employer engagement event run by Barnsley College

Free networking event will get local businesses blooming 

Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by Barnsley College, will host a free networking event for local businesses later this month. The informal ‘Blooms and Business’ event takes place at The Cooper Gallery on Thursday 27 February from 5.00pm to 6.30pm.  

Local entrepreneur, Carole Wickham, of florist Wickham and Taylor will be telling the story of how she has established her thriving business, and giving delegates an opportunity to put their floristry skills to the test by hosting a short workshop.  

Jess Widdowson, Enterprise Team Leader at Barnsley College, will speak about Talent United, the College’s employer engagement initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, and how you can get involved. An open networking session and complimentary refreshments will be provided for guests. 

Jess said: “We look forward to welcoming attendees to this event to enjoy a glass of fizz whilst hearing about how to get involved in a great programme that can make a positive impact on a young person’s life and their business.”   

Talent United regularly hosts free partner-led networking events and Masterclasses designed to develop key skills. These events are open to everyone, which makes them perfect for those aspiring to broaden their network of local contacts, business owners wanting to introduce new skills, or individuals with an interest in a particular subject. 

