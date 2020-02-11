FutureLearn launches first suite of microcredentials with leading universities in UK, US and Australia

These founding microcredential partners are from some of the most innovative universities in the world including Dublin City University, The Open University, Deakin University, The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE), Monash University, and Queensland University of Technology.

The move to launch microcredentials - accredited, online courses designed to help learners build specialised skills relevant to their career - comes in direct response to demand from both partners and learners.

Microcredentials support lifelong learning

It is widely reported that there are skills gaps, that graduates entering the workplace don’t always have the skills that employers expect, and that jobs for life rarely exist any more, so people need to reskill and upskill in order to meet the requirements of today’s workplace. For example, The Global Learner Survey from Pearson late last year reported that the 40-year career is gone, replaced by life-long learning and diverse career paths, and highlighted that their respondents said the world was shifting to a model where people participate in education over a lifetime (55% in the UK and US, and 60% in Australia).

Both FutureLearn and its partners recognise these changes in the workplace and are offering microcredentials to enable learners to stay relevant and marketable.

Simon Nelson, Chief Executive of FutureLearn, commented, “Microcredentials are what every partner wants to talk to me about. We can all see that the workplace is changing, learners want, and need, to be able to learn more skills, and universities are brilliantly placed to help them do that. Our partners are also working more closely with industry partners on these microcredentials, The Open University and Cisco, being a great example of this. We expect to see such collaboration emerging as a clear trend in the next year or two as industry takes responsibility for upskilling its employees.”