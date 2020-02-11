 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Data analytics transforms DfE apprenticeship data

Details
Hits: 367
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Abrahams, Head of Research and Analytics, MWS Technology

Apprenticeship and training #EdTech company @MWSTechnology has created an interactive dashboard to make yearly @EducationGovUK Department for Education (DfE) data for England accessible to apprenticeship providers.

The feature, called the Aptem Intelligence Dashboard, or AID, and created by Head of Research and Analytics, Mark Abrahams, takes raw excel spreadsheets provided by the DfE on apprenticeship starts and turns them into searchable and cross-correlatable data.

AID is easy to access and intuitive. Providers, employers and researchers can use its functionality to identify trends in the local and national apprenticeships market.

How does it work?

Users can search for data on individual providers, standards/frameworks and local authority area. Users can compare (currently) 2017/18 to 2018/19 data. Every year, new, comparable statistics are added.

Searching by provider, users can find out the standards and frameworks the provider offers, along with numbers of starts (overall and for each standard/framework), achievement rates, Ofsted results, the total number of learners and funding allocation.

Searching by apprenticeship standard/framework, you can find out who delivers it and how many learners are on the programme.

AID also allows local and regional searches. Users can type in an area or multiple areas and find all the providers listed in that area with the number of starts. If users hover over the highlighted area on the map, it reveals general population and apprenticeship statistics. You can access a bar chart showing the apprenticeship programmes and levels for that area.

Says Abrahams:

“I had been analysing the significant amount of publicly available DfE data to help MWS colleagues and our partners in the apprenticeship sector. We decided to use Power BI so that everyone could quickly find and focus on the key information they needed.  As this is public data, we elected to make it available on the Aptem website for everyone to use.

“AID is the only example of an interactive mapping tool that reframes DfE apprenticeship data. AID is truly innovative and reflects MWS’s interest in the potential of big data and data analytics to transform the way we do training.

“AID is an evolving project, and we are adding new features and data sources as they become available. We would welcome input from users of our Dashboard for other data points they would like to see.”

Advertisement

Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge

You may also be interested in these articles:

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Policy paper: National minimum wage law: enforcement
Sector News
Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum w
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together
Sector News
Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutio
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page