 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Paramedic students will get Â£5,000 support payment each year

Details
Hits: 743
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students studying to become paramedics, radiographers and physiotherapists will be among those receiving the new financial support from September.

This is the first time paramedic students will benefit from additional NHS funding while at university.

The funding will be provided on top of existing support, including student loans.

The full list of new and continuing students set to benefit from the funding is as follows:

  • dietetics
  • dental hygiene or dental therapy (level 5 and 6 courses)
  • occupational therapy
  • operating department practitioner (level 5 and 6 courses)
  • orthoptics
  • orthotics and prosthetics
  • physiotherapy
  • podiatry or chiropody
  • radiography (diagnostic and therapeutic)
  • speech and language therapy
  • paramedicine
  • midwifery
  • nursing (adult, child, mental health, learning disability, joint nursing/social work)

The government first announced the new funding in December. It said that all new and continuing nursing, midwifery students and many allied health students on pre-registration courses at English universities will receive a £5,000 maintenance grant each year. They will not need to pay it back.

Extra payments worth up to £3,000 per academic year will be available for eligible students. Each year they could receive:

  • £1,000 towards childcare costs
  • £1,000 if studying in a region that is struggling to recruit
  • £1,000 if they’re a new student studying a shortage specialism important to delivering the NHS Long Term Plan

The shortage specialisms have been confirmed as:

  • mental health nursing
  • learning disability nursing
  • radiography (diagnostic and therapeutic)
  • prosthetics and orthotics
  • orthoptics and podiatry

The government expects the £5,000 maintenance grants to benefit around 100,000 pre-registration nursing, midwifery and allied health degree students every year.

It comes as part of the government’s manifesto commitment to increase nurse numbers by 50,000 by 2025.

Minister for Public Health Jo Churchill said:

From paramedics to physiotherapists, radiographers to speech and language therapists, our talented allied health professionals are the third largest workforce in the NHS and support people to live better lives.

As demand grows, we need more of the best and brightest to join our NHS. I want those who would relish the job of saving people’s lives as a paramedic or diagnosing cancer as a radiographer to come forward to train, taking advantage of this fantastic new £5,000 support package.

Minister for Care Caroline Dinenage said:

We want to support people with learning disabilities to live full, healthy and happy lives. The expertise of learning disability nurses is essential as they provide tailored care that can help people become more independent.

In the years to come we’re going to need more learning disability nurses to provide high-quality care, so I’m delighted that from September all new students will receive at least £6,000 a year to help with their cost of living.

I want to see more people considering a career in learning disability nursing, helping to achieve our NHS Long Term Plan ambition to improve care for people with learning disabilities.

Published 19 January 2020
Last updated 11 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added level 6 dental hygiene and dental therapy to the list of eligible courses.

    Advertisement

    Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
    Sector News
    This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
    Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
    Sector News
    A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
    HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
    Sector News
    Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge

  2. Added level 6 operating department practitioner to the list of eligible courses.

  3. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Burton and South Derbyshire College's Adam is stepping up as a joinery apprentice!
Sector News
Adam Piper, a Burton and South Derbyshire College joinery apprentice h
Policy paper: National minimum wage law: enforcement
Sector News
Sets out how the scheme to name employers who break national minimum w
Consultation outcome: Salaried workers and salary sacrifice schemes: changing the National Minimum Wage rules
Sector News
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSalaried hours
Electrical competition ignites Havering College students' passion for learning
Sector News
A skills challenge and career progression day really ignited a competi
HS2 go-ahead is major boost to construction skills demand
Sector News
Research analysis found that phases one and two of the project will ge
East Sussex College raises over Â£12,500 for charity after a year of fundraising
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College Hastings have raised over Â£
Students gear up for robotics challenge to find engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
#TERobotics - As part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek local students f
DCG Students Wins Physics Gold
Sector News
An A level student at Derby College Groupâ€™s Joseph Wright Centre has
Qlik Academic Program and C40 Cities Invite Students Around the World to Tackle Climate Change Together
Sector News
Qlik Launches Global Datathon Challenge to Develop Data-Driven Solutio
EHL Group unveils its new Singapore Campus as UK admissions set to grow
Sector News
After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean auth
Â£300,000 Investment To Inspire Bright Young Futures
Sector News
Newport based early years education technology specialists Kinderly ha
Inspirational students are on fire in Dragons' Den Business Challenges
Sector News
Enterprising students were on fire when they stepped into the Dragonsâ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page