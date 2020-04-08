 
Abintegro redefines how employers recruit early talent

Abintegro, the UK’s leading student career development platform, announces the launch of its Early Talent Recruiting Service, redefining the way graduate employers recruit. By removing the costs associated with advertising jobs and streamlining how employers engage with universities, Abintegro makes it possible for every employer to connect with over 75% of UK students and an unrivalled network of careers services.

From today, graduate employers can use this free service to create a permanent digital presence on most UK university campuses, multi-post an unlimited number of jobs, internships and placements and engage with a community of over 500 careers service staff nationwide.

Abintegro’s platform is the most widely adopted by UK universities to build employability skills and ensure their students make informed career decisions. Integrated into 100 university intranets, the platform is used annually by over 1.5 million UK students and recent graduates, and a network of over 500 university careers service staff.

The launch of the Early Talent Recruiting Service ensures students have access to the most comprehensive, unbiased, source of job opportunities within the same platform they use every day to build their employability.

Speaking about the launch of the Early Talent Recruiting Service, Tony Heard, Managing Director at Abintegro, said:

“We understand how important it is for students and recent graduates to have access to the greatest range of job opportunities. For many years, our university clients have been asking us to provide a comprehensive feed of jobs that isn’t reliant on employers paying for job postings. We consider the development of our Early Talent Recruiting Service to be a vital next step in providing that unbiased service.

It’s about making it as easy as possible for employers to share their vacancies and build a diverse future talent pool and, at the same time, giving students the very best start to their career.”

