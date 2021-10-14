Guidance for students on how to update your personal, uni, college and course details using your online student finance account.

Applies to England

You can update most of your personal details on your online account.

How to upload evidence to an online account

For some changes to be made we may need you to send us some evidence. Each section will provide more detail about what evidence may be required for each change and if the evidence can be uploaded via your online account.

Check out our film for guidance on how to upload your evidence.

Uni, college or course details

You can change your uni, college or course details through your online account. Check out our walk-through film to find out how easy it is to update, you only need 5 minutes.

If you’re unable to make the change online, you can upload a completed CO1 Form to your online account and we can make these changes for you. Check out our film for more information on how to upload your evidence.

Find more guidance on how to change your uni, college or course details for part-time and EU students.

It can take 6 to 8 weeks to approve any changes to these details. It’s important to make any changes as soon as possible.

Contact details

You can change the following personal details online at any time during the academic year:

home address

contact address

email address

telephone number

If you’re unable to make the change online, you can upload a completed CO1 Form to your online account and we can make these changes for you. Check out our film for more information on how to upload your evidence.

Name

To change your name, we’ll need a covering letter with a clear photocopy of one of the following to show the reason for your name change:

birth certificate

marriage certificate

decree absolute

decree nisi

Change of Name Deed (COND) - An un-enrolled COND is accepted, we do not need an enrolled COND.

statutory declaration

The covering letter must be signed and dated by you, confirming what change is to be made and the reason for the change, otherwise we’ll not be able to make the requested change.

You should also include your customer reference number in the covering letter - if you have one, you can find this on your online account.

This evidence can all be uploaded through your online account. Check out our film for more information on how to upload your evidence.

Title

To change your title, we’ll need a covering letter with a clear photocopy of one of the following to show your correct title:

marriage certificate

decree absolute

decree nisi

passport

birth certificate

driving licence

The covering letter must be signed and dated by you, confirming what change is to be made and the reason for the change, otherwise we’ll not be able to make the requested change.

You should also include your customer reference number in the covering letter - if you have one, you can find this on your online account.

This evidence can all be uploaded through your online account. Check out our film for more information on how to upload your evidence.

Gender

To change your gender, we’ll need a covering letter with a clear photocopy of one of the following to show your correct gender:

Change of Name Deed (COND)

statutory declaration

passport

birth certificate

driving licence

We do not require a Gender Recognition Certificate to be sent to us.

The covering letter must be signed and dated by you, it should include details of the required change and any request for your name and title to be updated on SLC’s records. If the letter is not signed and dated, we’ll not be able to make the requested change.

You should also include your customer reference number in the covering letter - if you have one, you can find this on your online account.

This evidence can all be uploaded through your online account. Check out our film for more information on how to upload your evidence.

Date of birth

Changes to your date of birth cannot be made through your online account as we require original evidence plus a signed and dated cover letter requesting the change. You should also include your customer reference number in the covering letter - if you have one, you can find this on your online account. Find out what evidence you can send us below.

If you have a UK birth certificate

We can accept:

a birth certificate

a letter from your doctor on headed paper containing your full name and your correct date of birth

a copy of your medical records that clearly show your full name and your correct date of birth, this must be signed and dated by your doctor

If you have a non-UK birth certificate

We can accept:

a naturalisation certificate

a home Office Document

Postal address:

Student Finance England

PO Box 210

Darlington

DL1 9HJ



Place of birth

The only way to update your place of birth is by the writing to us requesting the change. Please include your name, customer reference number (CRN), the date and your signature on the letter.

You may also be required to send evidence of your correct place of birth if we do not already have the evidence on file.

We can accept:

a photocopy of a birth certificate

We are unable to accept a passport as evidence to change a place of birth.

Postal address:

Student Finance England

PO Box 210

Darlington

DL1 9HJ



Nationality

Do not worry if you have entered the wrong nationality on your application.

Once you have submitted your identity evidence as part of your application, we’ll automatically update your nationality on your account to match what is on your ID.

Bank details

You can change your bank details by signing into your online account and selecting the ‘Your finance’ section. Then select ‘View and update your bank details’ to change them as shown below.

A few points to remember:

We can only make payments to a UK bank or building society account.

The account must be in your own name – we cannot make payments into third party accounts under any circumstance.

If you are expecting a payment - we require 4 working days’ notice to change your bank details so that the payment is made to your new bank account. Any changes made within this time will not take effect before the payment is due.

14 October 2021 Added content for updating uni, college or course details. 27 July 2021 First published.

