Local authority (LA) spending plans for education, children's services and social care.

Applies to England

Documents

Planned LA and school expenditure: 2021 to 2022 financial year

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/planned-la-and-school-expenditure

Details

A summary of data from S251 budget return covering local authority planned spending on education services and children’s and young people’s services.

Pupil and school finance data team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Julie Glenndenning 07887 290 512

Published 30 September 2021