Promoting your apprenticeship opportunities

Information for providers and employers about how to promote their apprenticeship opportunities.

Applies to England

Details

The National Apprenticeship Service can help you promote your apprenticeship opportunities to thousands of individuals, parents and education establishments.

All the products listed are free and enable you to promote, not only your existing opportunities but those apprenticeships you will be advertising in the future.

This is your chance to showcase your brand and opportunities to some of the very best apprentice candidates.

To get involved, or to find out more, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. stating what opportunities you would like to take advantage of.

Advertising your apprenticeship vacancies

Through Recruit an apprentice you, or your training provider, can create, post and manage apprenticeships.

Potential apprentices can then search by keyword (job role, occupation type or apprenticeship level) to find and apply for your vacancies through Find an apprenticeship on GOV.UK.

Candidates can create a secure online account so they can create applications, set up alerts and apply.

Advertising on Find an apprenticeship provides you with a platform to get your vacancies in front of thousands of potential applicants.

We have more than 900,000 registered candidates and we actively promote find an apprenticeship through our work in schools, on social media, attendance at events and through our national marketing campaigns.

All applications you receive are easy to manage in one place, and you have the ability to direct candidates to your own recruitment sites if you wish.

Disability Confident

The Disability Confident scheme supports employers like you to make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to your workplace.

When advertising through Recruit an apprentice you can select if you have signed up to the scheme.

By using the Disability Confident filter on Find an apprenticeship, candidates can easily identify those employers who are committed to equality in the workplace.

Higher and degree vacancy listing

Each year we update our higher and degree vacancy listing on GOV.UK.

It’s open to all employers and gives you the opportunity to showcase your upcoming higher and degree (Level 4 and above) apprenticeships that are due to start the following year.

By placing your opportunities in the listing, you can promote your roles before they go live, meaning you can gather interest from high calibre individuals before applications open.

You can provide basic details on your future vacancies, letting individuals know when they can apply, the closing date and a link to find out more information.

The listing is emailed to over 200,000 UCAS registered students, as well as promoted through newsletters and on social media.

On average we have more than 20,000 views per month on GOV.UK.

Printed copies are taken to over 40 career events and are sent to thousands of schools and FE colleges, allowing you to get your information in front of your potential future workforce.

Vacancy snapshot

This online portal sits on the Amazing Apprenticeships website and is used in schools and promoted to parents.

Amazing Apprenticeships is the approved communication channel, commissioned by the National Apprenticeship Service, to support the Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge for Schools (ASK) project.

Vacancy snapshot lets you provide a snapshot of your company apprenticeship recruitment processes, and inspires individuals to apply for your roles.

We will work with you to create your dedicated profile pages, allowing teachers, parents and students to see how your application process works, when you usually advertise your apprenticeships, what they can do to prepare for interview and to see what it is really like to work for you.

As well as information about your company and roles we include your logo and relevant company videos, allowing us to make the ‘snapshot’ engaging and for your business to stand out.

Live broadcasts

Through LearnLive you could take part in our live information sessions that are broadcasted into schools across the country.

This is your chance to showcase your company and address potential applicants directly.

Schools are able to dial into the broadcast, where you can bring your business to life and show off your apprentices.

There is also a feature that allows for a live questions and answers session.

All broadcasts are recorded so they can be downloaded and viewed at any time.

Last year we delivered over 40 broadcasts, engaging with 52,000 students. We have a limited number of opportunities, so contact us as soon as possible to get involved.

Social media

Advertising your vacancies through social media enables you to gain a huge amount of exposure, and by mentioning one of our channels may help to increase your engagements.

Consider including @apprenticeships, @FireItUp_Apps in your Tweets.

We may be able to share your apprenticeships opportunities with our followers.